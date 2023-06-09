There was speculation earlier last week that Lionel Messi was joining the Saudi Professional League. In breaking news on Wednesday, Messi surprised the world and decided to join Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer team.

His deal is outrageous receiving profits from every jersey he sells, club ownership, and more.

But no one quite benefits from Messi moving to Inter Miami as much as David Beckham, who triggered an option to purchase an expansion club in 2014 for $25 million. Then, Beckham bought out his business partner Simon Fuller in May 2019, before Inter Miami had played its first match.

After signing Lionel Messi, David Beckham is on his way to becoming a billionaire and is putting Messi on a similar path.

Lionel Messi’s MLS Deal Comes With Huge Incentives

Messi’s contract ends with PSG this month after spending two years in France. In shocking news, he turned down a $400 million deal to play in Saudi Arabia to move to the United States.

Like most American sports, the MLS has salary cap systems that limit team spending.

His yearly salary will significantly drop when goes and plays for Inter Miami. However, other incentives brought the legendary soccer player to Miami.

It’s rumored that Messi will be receiving a share of revenue generated from new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass with Apple TV. In addition, Messi will also receive a profit share for every jersey he sells, along with the ability to buy part of Inter Miami after he retires.

The deal not only sets Messi up for the final years of his career but helps him make major business moves for the next chapter of his life. With his new MLS deal, Messi will still be able to take part in the game that he loves when he decides to step off of the soccer field for good.

Inter Miami Set To Be Valued Close To $1B

Messi moving to the MLS was huge news for Apple and for David Beckham. Now that MLS has signed a deal with Apple TV to stream games, Messi’s move is set to increase subscribers instantly.

For Beckham, Messi’s announcement has potentially made him a million. Became purchased the club for $25 million and has earned $255 million over the last five years. The club is currently valued at $600 million.

Now, after signing Lionel Messi, it will push Inter Miami’s value closer to $1 billion.

The Messi effect has already continued as tickets for Inter Miami games have gone from $81 to $422.

