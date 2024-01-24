How Much Does A Torrey Pines Golf Course Membership Cost?

The PGA Tour continues the West Coast Swing as it stops in La Jolla, California for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The tournament is hosted at the Torrey Pines Golf Course, one of the most iconic sites in the U.S.

The Farmer’s Insurance Open field will be playing both on the North and South Course. Torrey Pines is one of Tiger Woods’ favorite courses. In addition to Woods, the iconic golf course has hosted some of the biggest the sport’s biggest legends, including Arnold Palmer, Phil Mickelson, and more.

Golf fans who want to play on the same course as the PGA Tour pros can do so even without a country club membership. In fact, Torrey Pines is one of the most accessible courses on the tour, and tee times are affordable, making the course a bucket list destination for golfers around the world.

Below, we’ll go over everything you need to know about the Torrey Pines golf course including amenities, membership, and tee times prices.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Torrey Pines Course Amenities

Torrey Pines has been consistently voted as one of the best public courses in the United States. Both the North and South Courses have so much history and some of the biggest golf legends have played on the grounds.

Unlike other courses on the Tour, Torrey Pines is very affordable, especially if you’re a San Diego resident. Attached to the Torrey Pines Course, the Lodge offers an unforgettable hotel experience in La Jolla.

The resort is equipped with luxurious amenities including spa services, pool and hot tubs, outdoor firepits, and fine dining experiences.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Membership

While it’s easy to book tee times at the Torrey Pines, membership is only available to San Diego residents. To apply, members must be permanent residents of San Diego County and have a California’s drivers license, along with a San Diego Country home address.

Memberships are very affordable even for players who are just joining the club. In the first year, membership fees cost around $500 while renewals cost only $195, according to the official Torrey Pines website.

In addition, a San Diego resident ID card is required to get non-resident green fees for club tournaments played at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

For residents of the state, a round of 18 holes is only $85 for the South Course. Playing a round at the North Course is even cheaper, as players are expected to pay $64 for 18 holes. Meanwhile, non-residents should expect to pay a higher premium. For a round on the South course, nonmembers are expected to pay $292 and $185 for the North Course.