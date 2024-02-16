NBA News and Rumors

How to Watch 2024 NBA All-Star Game | Free Live Stream

The best players in the NBA head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the 2024 All-Star Game. Find out how to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game with a free live stream.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏀 Game: 2024 NBA All-Star Game
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Feb. 18, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 📺 TV Channel: TNT, TBS
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game – Free Live Stream

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS. Brian Anderson, Reggie Miller, Candace Parker, and Allie LaForce will be on the call from Indianapolis. The game will return to East vs. West with a traditional scoring system and four 12-minute quarters.

If you do not have cable, there are other ways to access TNT or TBS. Streaming television services like YouTube TV and FuboTV provide customers with live TV without a cable box. Both of these platforms offer new subscribers a free trial.

If you are looking to make a wager on the All-Star Game, use BetOnline. Once a bet is placed, BetOnline will give customers a free live stream of the NBA All-Star Game.

New customers will earn a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit with promo code BET1000.

How To Watch The 2024 NBA All-Star Game Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the 2024 NBA All-Star Game
  5. Stream the 2024 NBA All-Star Game for free

Bet the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at BetOnline

2024 NBA All-Star Game Odds

BetOnline has the Western Conference as a 2.5-point favorite. Teams with LeBron James have won five of the last six All-Star Games.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet West East Play
Moneyline -138 +118 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-112) +2.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 364.5 (-110) Under 364.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Arrow to top