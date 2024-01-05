The NFL Week 18 Injury Report is live. Quite a few teams will be resting players this weekend as they prepare for the playoffs. Which starters will sit this weekend? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 18.

Notable Week 18 Injuries

Players ruled out for this weekend include Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Zeitler, Marlon Humphrey, Noah Brown, Jonathan Greenard, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett (pictured), Dustin Hopkins, Greg Newsome, Juan Thornhill, Byron Murphy, Brian O’Neill, Jameson Williams, Aaron… pic.twitter.com/NrRl6keQlU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2024

Many teams that have qualified for the playoffs will rest their starters in Week 18. The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are resting their star players. Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham, and Marlon Humphrey will sit for the Ravens, while Myles Garrett and Amari Cooper will rest for the Browns.

The Kansas City Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 seed, so they will be sitting their starters. Patrick Mahomes is listed as doubtful, while Rashee Rice, L’Jarius Sneed, Kadarius Toney, and Donovan Smith are all out.

Other notable players that have been ruled out include Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb.

#Titans coach Mike Vrabel announces Ryan Tannehill will start on Sunday, ending a promising rookie season for Will Levis. He is dealing with a foot injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – Jan. 6, 4:30 p.m. ET

Steelers

Questionable: LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), S Trenton Thompson (neck)

Ravens

Out: QB Lamar Jackson (coach decs.), WR Odell Beckham (coach decs.), G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad/coach decs.), LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle)

QB Lamar Jackson (coach decs.), WR Odell Beckham (coach decs.), G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad/coach decs.), LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle) Doubtful: WR Zay Flowers (calf)

WR Zay Flowers (calf) Questionable: WR Tylan Wallace (knee), CB Arthur Maulet (hip), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (knee), S Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral)

Houston Texans (9-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – Jan 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Texans

Out: WR Noah Brown (back), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle)

WR Noah Brown (back), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle) Questionable: WR Robert Woods (hip), FB Andrew Beck (calf), OT Laremy Tunsil (groin), DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle)

Colts

Out: CB Chris Lammons (ankle)

CB Chris Lammons (ankle) Questionable: RB Zack Moss (forearm), OT Braden Smith (knee), C Ryan Kelly (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (back)

Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at New Orleans Saints (8-8) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Falcons

Out: C Drew Dalman (ankle), LB Troy Andersen (pectoral), S DeMarcco Hellams (concussion)

C Drew Dalman (ankle), LB Troy Andersen (pectoral), S DeMarcco Hellams (concussion) Questionable: QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle), DE Zach Harrison (knee), CB Mike Hughes (concussion)

Saints

Out: OT Landon Young (knee), S Lonnie Johnson (knee)

OT Landon Young (knee), S Lonnie Johnson (knee) Questionable: RB Alvin Kamara (ankle), RB Kendre Miller (ankle/illness), WR A.T. Perry (illness), TE Juwan Johnson (chest), DT Khalen Saunders (concussion), DE Payton Turner (toe), S J.T. Gray (illness)

Cleveland Browns (11-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Browns

Out: WR Amari Cooper (heel), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder/hamstring), CB Mike Ford (calf), CB Greg Newsom II (knee), S Juan Thornhill (calf), K Dustin Hokpins (left hamstring)

WR Amari Cooper (heel), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder/hamstring), CB Mike Ford (calf), CB Greg Newsom II (knee), S Juan Thornhill (calf), K Dustin Hokpins (left hamstring) Questionable: WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), WR Elijah Moore (concussion), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), P Corey Bojorquez (left quad)

Bengals

Doubtful: WR Tee Higgins (hamstring)

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) Questionable: CB Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder/calf), CB Jalen Davis (groin)

New York Jets (6-10) at New England Patriots (4-12) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Jets

Out: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), QB Zach Wilson (concussion), TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion), OL Jake Hansen (concussion)

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), QB Zach Wilson (concussion), TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion), OL Jake Hansen (concussion) Doubtful: OL Wes Schweitzer (calf)

Patriots

Out: TE Hunter Henry (knee), OT Trent Brown (illness)

TE Hunter Henry (knee), OT Trent Brown (illness) Questionable: WR DeVante Parker (ribs), WR Matthew Slate (hamstring) WR Tyquan Thornton (ankle), TE Pharaoh Brown (ribs), DT Christian Barmore (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee), LB Jahlani Tavai (tooth), CB Myles Bryant (illness), CB Jalen Mills (ankle), CB Shaun Wade (hip), DB Jonathan Jones (knee), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-11) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars

Questionable: QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger), WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring), WR Christian Kirk (groin)

Titans

Out: WR Colton Dowell (knee), DL TK McLendon (shoulder), DB Anthony Kendall (knee), CB Caleb Farley (back)

WR Colton Dowell (knee), DL TK McLendon (shoulder), DB Anthony Kendall (knee), CB Caleb Farley (back) Questionable: QB Will Levis (foot), TE Kevin Rader (hip), G Daniel Brunskill (ankle), OT Jaelyn Duncan (neck), OLB Caleb Murphy (shoulder)

Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at Detroit Lions (11-5) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings

Out: WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), OT Brian O’Neill (ankle), DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder), S Theo Jackson (toe)

WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), OT Brian O’Neill (ankle), DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder), S Theo Jackson (toe) Questionable: OT Christian Darrisaw (illness), G Ed Ingram (shoulder)

Lions

Out: WR Jameson Williams (ankle/illness), TE Brock Wright (hip), LB James Houston (ankle)

WR Jameson Williams (ankle/illness), TE Brock Wright (hip), LB James Houston (ankle) Questionable: DT Alim McNeill (knee), DL Benito Jones (illness), S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-14) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

Out: DL Mike Greene (calf)

DL Mike Greene (calf) Questionable: QB Baker Mayfield (ribs), WR Trey Palmer (hip), WR Rakim Jarrett (quad), TE Ko Kieft (shoulder), LB K.J. Britt (calf), CB Carlton Davis (concussion)

Panthers

Out: LB Marquis Haynes (concussion)

LB Marquis Haynes (concussion) Doubtful: G Cade Mays (finger), K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring)

G Cade Mays (finger), K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring) Questionable: LB Tae Davis (illness), CB Jaycee Horn (toe)

Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Washington Commanders (4-12) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys

Questionable: C Tyler Biadasz (illness), OG Tyler Smith (foot), DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle), DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), DE Chauncey Golston (illness), S Malik Hooker (ankle/illness), S Juanyeh Thomas (illness)

Commanders

Out: DT Jonathan Allen (knee), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), CB Christian Holmes (concussion)

DT Jonathan Allen (knee), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), CB Christian Holmes (concussion) Questionable: RT Andrew Wylie (elbow), DE Casey Toohill (shoulder), S Kam Curl (quad)

Los Angeles Rams (9-7) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams

Out: CB Duke Shelley (hamstring)

CB Duke Shelley (hamstring) Doubtful: QB Matthew Stafford (not injury-related), RB Kryen Williams (not injury-related), WR Cooper Kupp (not-injury related), TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder), OL Joe Noteboom (foot), DL Aaron Donald (not injury-related), LB Ernest Jones (not injury-related)

49ers

Out: RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee), CB Ambry Thomas (hand), S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee), CB Ambry Thomas (hand), S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee) Questionable: WR Danny Gray (shoulder), WR Jauan Jennings (concussion), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib), C Jon Feliciano (back)

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) at New York Giants (5-11) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles

Out: WR DeVonta Smith (ankle), CB Darius Slay (knee)

WR DeVonta Smith (ankle), CB Darius Slay (knee) Questionable: RB D’Andre Swift (illness)

Giants

Out: DB Jason Pinnock (toe)

DB Jason Pinnock (toe) Doubtful: DB Deonte Banks (shoulder)

DB Deonte Banks (shoulder) Questionable: C John Michael Schmitz (shin)

Chicago Bears (7-9) at Green Bay Packers (8-8) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bears

Out: WR Darnell Mooney (concussion)

WR Darnell Mooney (concussion) Doubtful: DB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder)

DB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) Questionable: RB Khalil Herbert (back/personal), TE Cole Kmet (knee), OL Lucas Patrick (calf), DB Kyler Gordon (calf), LS Patrick Scales (foot)

Packers

Out: RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck), S Rudy Ford (hamstring)

RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck), S Rudy Ford (hamstring) Questionable: RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder), WR Christian Watson (hamstring),WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest), WR Jayden Reed (chest), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), OT Luke Tenuta (ankle), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), LB Preston Smith (ankle)

Seattle Seahawks (8-8) at Arizona Cardinals (4-12) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Seahawks

Out: RB Kenny McIntosh (thumb), OG Phil Haynes (toe), OT Abraham Lucas (knee), DE Mario Edwards (knee)

RB Kenny McIntosh (thumb), OG Phil Haynes (toe), OT Abraham Lucas (knee), DE Mario Edwards (knee) Questionable: OT Jason Peters (foot), DT Jarran Reed (knee), LB Nick Bellore (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle)

Cardinals

Out: DE Dante Stills (knee), OT D.J. Humphries (knee), CB Garrett Williams (ankle)

DE Dante Stills (knee), OT D.J. Humphries (knee), CB Garrett Williams (ankle) Questionable: WR Zach Pascal (hamstring), OG Elijah Wilkinson (illness), DT Leki Fotu (hand), LB Victor Dimukeje (foot), LB Dennis Gardeck (knee), S Andre Chachere (shoulder)

Denver Broncos (8-8) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos

Out: TE Chris Manhertz (illness), OT Mike McGlinchey (ribs)

Raiders

Out: RB Josh Jacobs (quad), TE Michael Mayer (toe)

RB Josh Jacobs (quad), TE Michael Mayer (toe) Doubtful: OT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness)

OT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness) Questionable: FB Jakob Johnson (back), CB Brandon Facyson (illness)

Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs

Out : WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), OT Donovan Smith (neck), CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf)

: WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), OT Donovan Smith (neck), CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf) Doubtful: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle)

QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) Questionable: RB Isiah Pacheco (quad/shoulder), DE Michael Danna (not injury-related), DE George Karlaftis (not injury-related), LB Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen), CB Trent McDuffie (shoulder)

Chargers

Out: WR Keenan Allen (heel), OLB Joey Bosa (foot), LB Justin Hollins (shoulder), DL Nick Williams (shoulder)

WR Keenan Allen (heel), OLB Joey Bosa (foot), LB Justin Hollins (shoulder), DL Nick Williams (shoulder) Doubtful: G Zion Johnson (neck), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder)

G Zion Johnson (neck), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder) Questionable: TE Stone Smartt (shoulder), LB Tanner Muse (knee), LB Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle), CB Deane Leonard (heel)

SNF: Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Miami Dolphins (11-5) – Jan. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bills

Questionable: C Mitch Morese (illness)

Dolphins

Out: LB Bradley Chubb (knee), CB Xavien Howard (foot)

LB Bradley Chubb (knee), CB Xavien Howard (foot) Questionable: RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle), LB Jerome Baker (knee)