The NFL Week 18 Injury Report is live. Quite a few teams will be resting players this weekend as they prepare for the playoffs. Which starters will sit this weekend? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 18.
Notable Week 18 Injuries
Players ruled out for this weekend include Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Zeitler, Marlon Humphrey, Noah Brown, Jonathan Greenard, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett (pictured), Dustin Hopkins, Greg Newsome, Juan Thornhill, Byron Murphy, Brian O’Neill, Jameson Williams, Aaron… pic.twitter.com/NrRl6keQlU
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2024
Many teams that have qualified for the playoffs will rest their starters in Week 18. The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are resting their star players. Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham, and Marlon Humphrey will sit for the Ravens, while Myles Garrett and Amari Cooper will rest for the Browns.
The Kansas City Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 seed, so they will be sitting their starters. Patrick Mahomes is listed as doubtful, while Rashee Rice, L’Jarius Sneed, Kadarius Toney, and Donovan Smith are all out.
Other notable players that have been ruled out include Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb.
NFL Week 18 Injury Report
#Titans coach Mike Vrabel announces Ryan Tannehill will start on Sunday, ending a promising rookie season for Will Levis. He is dealing with a foot injury.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – Jan. 6, 4:30 p.m. ET
Steelers
- Questionable: LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), S Trenton Thompson (neck)
Ravens
- Out: QB Lamar Jackson (coach decs.), WR Odell Beckham (coach decs.), G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad/coach decs.), LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle)
- Doubtful: WR Zay Flowers (calf)
- Questionable: WR Tylan Wallace (knee), CB Arthur Maulet (hip), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (knee), S Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral)
Houston Texans (9-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – Jan 6, 8:15 p.m. ET
Texans
- Out: WR Noah Brown (back), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle)
- Questionable: WR Robert Woods (hip), FB Andrew Beck (calf), OT Laremy Tunsil (groin), DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle)
Colts
- Out: CB Chris Lammons (ankle)
- Questionable: RB Zack Moss (forearm), OT Braden Smith (knee), C Ryan Kelly (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (back)
Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at New Orleans Saints (8-8) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
Falcons
- Out: C Drew Dalman (ankle), LB Troy Andersen (pectoral), S DeMarcco Hellams (concussion)
- Questionable: QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle), DE Zach Harrison (knee), CB Mike Hughes (concussion)
Saints
- Out: OT Landon Young (knee), S Lonnie Johnson (knee)
- Questionable: RB Alvin Kamara (ankle), RB Kendre Miller (ankle/illness), WR A.T. Perry (illness), TE Juwan Johnson (chest), DT Khalen Saunders (concussion), DE Payton Turner (toe), S J.T. Gray (illness)
Cleveland Browns (11-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
Browns
- Out: WR Amari Cooper (heel), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder/hamstring), CB Mike Ford (calf), CB Greg Newsom II (knee), S Juan Thornhill (calf), K Dustin Hokpins (left hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), WR Elijah Moore (concussion), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), P Corey Bojorquez (left quad)
Bengals
- Doubtful: WR Tee Higgins (hamstring)
- Questionable: CB Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder/calf), CB Jalen Davis (groin)
New York Jets (6-10) at New England Patriots (4-12) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
Jets
- Out: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), QB Zach Wilson (concussion), TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion), OL Jake Hansen (concussion)
- Doubtful: OL Wes Schweitzer (calf)
Patriots
- Out: TE Hunter Henry (knee), OT Trent Brown (illness)
- Questionable: WR DeVante Parker (ribs), WR Matthew Slate (hamstring) WR Tyquan Thornton (ankle), TE Pharaoh Brown (ribs), DT Christian Barmore (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee), LB Jahlani Tavai (tooth), CB Myles Bryant (illness), CB Jalen Mills (ankle), CB Shaun Wade (hip), DB Jonathan Jones (knee), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)
Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-11) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
Jaguars
- Questionable: QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger), WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring), WR Christian Kirk (groin)
Titans
- Out: WR Colton Dowell (knee), DL TK McLendon (shoulder), DB Anthony Kendall (knee), CB Caleb Farley (back)
- Questionable: QB Will Levis (foot), TE Kevin Rader (hip), G Daniel Brunskill (ankle), OT Jaelyn Duncan (neck), OLB Caleb Murphy (shoulder)
Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at Detroit Lions (11-5) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
Vikings
- Out: WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), OT Brian O’Neill (ankle), DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder), S Theo Jackson (toe)
- Questionable: OT Christian Darrisaw (illness), G Ed Ingram (shoulder)
Lions
- Out: WR Jameson Williams (ankle/illness), TE Brock Wright (hip), LB James Houston (ankle)
- Questionable: DT Alim McNeill (knee), DL Benito Jones (illness), S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-14) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
Buccaneers
- Out: DL Mike Greene (calf)
- Questionable: QB Baker Mayfield (ribs), WR Trey Palmer (hip), WR Rakim Jarrett (quad), TE Ko Kieft (shoulder), LB K.J. Britt (calf), CB Carlton Davis (concussion)
Panthers
- Out: LB Marquis Haynes (concussion)
- Doubtful: G Cade Mays (finger), K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring)
- Questionable: LB Tae Davis (illness), CB Jaycee Horn (toe)
Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Washington Commanders (4-12) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
Cowboys
- Questionable: C Tyler Biadasz (illness), OG Tyler Smith (foot), DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle), DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), DE Chauncey Golston (illness), S Malik Hooker (ankle/illness), S Juanyeh Thomas (illness)
Commanders
- Out: DT Jonathan Allen (knee), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), CB Christian Holmes (concussion)
- Questionable: RT Andrew Wylie (elbow), DE Casey Toohill (shoulder), S Kam Curl (quad)
Los Angeles Rams (9-7) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
Rams
- Out: CB Duke Shelley (hamstring)
- Doubtful: QB Matthew Stafford (not injury-related), RB Kryen Williams (not injury-related), WR Cooper Kupp (not-injury related), TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder), OL Joe Noteboom (foot), DL Aaron Donald (not injury-related), LB Ernest Jones (not injury-related)
49ers
- Out: RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee), CB Ambry Thomas (hand), S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)
- Questionable: WR Danny Gray (shoulder), WR Jauan Jennings (concussion), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib), C Jon Feliciano (back)
Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) at New York Giants (5-11) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
Eagles
- Out: WR DeVonta Smith (ankle), CB Darius Slay (knee)
- Questionable: RB D’Andre Swift (illness)
Giants
- Out: DB Jason Pinnock (toe)
- Doubtful: DB Deonte Banks (shoulder)
- Questionable: C John Michael Schmitz (shin)
Chicago Bears (7-9) at Green Bay Packers (8-8) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
Bears
- Out: WR Darnell Mooney (concussion)
- Doubtful: DB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder)
- Questionable: RB Khalil Herbert (back/personal), TE Cole Kmet (knee), OL Lucas Patrick (calf), DB Kyler Gordon (calf), LS Patrick Scales (foot)
Packers
- Out: RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck), S Rudy Ford (hamstring)
- Questionable: RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder), WR Christian Watson (hamstring),WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest), WR Jayden Reed (chest), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), OT Luke Tenuta (ankle), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), LB Preston Smith (ankle)
Seattle Seahawks (8-8) at Arizona Cardinals (4-12) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
Seahawks
- Out: RB Kenny McIntosh (thumb), OG Phil Haynes (toe), OT Abraham Lucas (knee), DE Mario Edwards (knee)
- Questionable: OT Jason Peters (foot), DT Jarran Reed (knee), LB Nick Bellore (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle)
Cardinals
- Out: DE Dante Stills (knee), OT D.J. Humphries (knee), CB Garrett Williams (ankle)
- Questionable: WR Zach Pascal (hamstring), OG Elijah Wilkinson (illness), DT Leki Fotu (hand), LB Victor Dimukeje (foot), LB Dennis Gardeck (knee), S Andre Chachere (shoulder)
Denver Broncos (8-8) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
Broncos
- Out: TE Chris Manhertz (illness), OT Mike McGlinchey (ribs)
Raiders
- Out: RB Josh Jacobs (quad), TE Michael Mayer (toe)
- Doubtful: OT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness)
- Questionable: FB Jakob Johnson (back), CB Brandon Facyson (illness)
Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
Chiefs
- Out: WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), OT Donovan Smith (neck), CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf)
- Doubtful: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle)
- Questionable: RB Isiah Pacheco (quad/shoulder), DE Michael Danna (not injury-related), DE George Karlaftis (not injury-related), LB Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen), CB Trent McDuffie (shoulder)
Chargers
- Out: WR Keenan Allen (heel), OLB Joey Bosa (foot), LB Justin Hollins (shoulder), DL Nick Williams (shoulder)
- Doubtful: G Zion Johnson (neck), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder)
- Questionable: TE Stone Smartt (shoulder), LB Tanner Muse (knee), LB Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle), CB Deane Leonard (heel)
SNF: Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Miami Dolphins (11-5) – Jan. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET
Bills
- Questionable: C Mitch Morese (illness)
Dolphins
- Out: LB Bradley Chubb (knee), CB Xavien Howard (foot)
- Questionable: RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle), LB Jerome Baker (knee)