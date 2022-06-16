How To Watch NBA Finals Game 6 | Free NBA Finals Live Stream

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals takes place on Thursday night. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch the NBA Finals and stream Game 6 of NBA Finals 2022 for free.

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals takes place on Thursday with the Boston Celtics hosting the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Currently the Warriors lead the best out of seven series three games to two with a chance to win their sixth NBA title in franchise history.

Some of the best places to watch NBA games online for free include YouTube TV, Hulu Live and FUBO TV.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows fans to stream the 2022 NBA Finals for free once they've placed a bet on the Warriors vs Celtics game.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch NBA Finals Game 6 for free with a live stream from Jazz Sports.

The game can be seen on ABC in the United States and Rogers Sportsnet in Canada with a 9 p.m. ET start time.

All the games of the NBA Finals are shown on ABC in the United States, while TSN and Rogers Sportsnet share the series in Canada. There is a chance this could be the final NBA game of the 2021-22 season.

The Warriors are one win away from taking the NBA Finals. They previously won in 1956 as the Philadelphia Warriors, and then in 1975, 2015, 2017 and 2018 as the Golden State Warriors. However, they have never beaten the Celtics, who have a nostalgic past. The teams the Warriors have beaten in the NBA Finals are the Fort Wayne Pistons (1956), the Washington Bullets (1975), and the Cleveland Cavaliers (2015, 2017, 2018).

Golden State is also looking for revenge after losing to the Toronto Raptors in six games in the 2019 NBA Finals. Since then, they have faced major injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, but are now one win away from winning another title.

If the Celtics win game six on Thursday, then game seven will be on TSN in Canada on Sunday. The seventh and deciding game of the 2022 NBA Finals would be played back at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Note the Warriors have only lost one game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs at home, and that came in game one of the NBA Finals, a 120-108 Celtics win.

The Celtics won game one with a marvelous fourth quarter. They outscored Golden State 40-16. Al Horford led Boston with 26 points and had a career-high six three-pointers. Boston will try to repeat that kind of performance from game one tonight, but it might be tough. It is the Warriors that have momentum at this time thanks to strong defensive performances from Andrew Wiggins.

NBA Finals 2022 Game 6 Odds: Boston Celtics (-167) | Golden State Warriors (+147)

NBA Finals 2022 Odds for Game 6 | Warriors vs Celtics Odds

The fact that the Celtics are favoured is interesting, One major reason why appears to be is because game six will be played at TD Garden. However, so far in the NBA Playoffs, the Celtics have not been dominant at home, like the Warriors have been. Boston lost games one and five to the Milwaukee Bucks at home in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and lost games three and six to the Miami Heat at home in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Warriors have already beaten Boston at home in the NBA Finals so far. In game four in Boston, the Warriors had a superb game from Stephen Curry, who scored 43 points in a 107-97 win. At the time, the Warriors tied the best out of seven series at two games apiece.

Below, we’ll break down the NBA Finals Game 6 odds for the Warriors vs Celtics on Thursday night.

