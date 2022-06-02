NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free June 2

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

Game one of the NBA Finals takes place on Thursday with the Golden State Warriors (-168) hosting the Boston Celtics (+148) at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors knocked out the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the Western Conference Final, while the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in seven games in the Eastern Conference Final. The game can be seen on ABC in the United States and TSN in Canada at 9pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free. Betting information courtesy of betonline.ag.

Topics  
Celtics NBA Warriors
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Celtics

NBA

NBA Finals 2022 | Each Team’s X-Factor

Mathew Huff  •  19h
NBA
2022 NBA Finals Props Best NBA Finals Prop Bets and Odds
2022 NBA Finals Props | Best NBA Finals Prop Bets and Odds
James Foglio  •  Jun 1 2022
NBA
Celtics center Al Horford guaranteed $5 million for next season
Celtics center Al Horford guaranteed $5 million for next season
James Foglio  •  May 31 2022
NBA
2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Picks Celtics vs Warriors, Predictions, Best Bets and Odds May 31
2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Picks, Predictions, Best Bets and Odds (May 31)
James Foglio  •  May 31 2022
NBA
Heat Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler's final shot: "That was the right look"
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler’s 3-point shot: “That was the right look.”
James Foglio  •  May 30 2022
NBA
NBA Player Props Bets | Eastern Conference Finals Celtics vs Heat Game 7 May 29 2022
NBA Player Props Bets | Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 (May 29)
James Foglio  •  May 28 2022
NBA
NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Celtics vs Heat Game 7 Picks and Odds May 29 2022
NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Picks and Odds (May 29)
James Foglio  •  May 28 2022
More Celtics News