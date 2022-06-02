Game one of the NBA Finals takes place on Thursday with the Golden State Warriors (-168) hosting the Boston Celtics (+148) at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors knocked out the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the Western Conference Final, while the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in seven games in the Eastern Conference Final. The game can be seen on ABC in the United States and TSN in Canada at 9pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free. Betting information courtesy of betonline.ag.
How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free June 2
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
