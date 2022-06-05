NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free June 5

Jeremy Freeborn
Game two of the NBA Finals takes place on Sunday from San Francisco, as the Golden State Warriors (-190) host the Boston Celtics (+165). The Celtics went into Chase Center on Thursday, and came through with an impressive 120-108 win. The fourth quarter was the main difference as the Celtics were exceptional offensively and defensively, outscoring the Warriors 40-16. At one stage, the Celtics had a 17-0 run. Al Horford led the Celtics attack with 26 points, and a career-high six three-pointers.

The game can be seen on ABC in the United States and Rogers Sportsnet in Canada at 8pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free. Betting information courtesy of betonline.ag.

