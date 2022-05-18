How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 18

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals take place on Wednesday with the Golden State Warriors (-215) hosting the Dallas Mavericks (+185). The Mavericks are coming off an impressive upset over the Phoenix Suns, while the Warriors eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in round two. This will be an intriguing matchup between two of the games’ stars in Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry. Despite being the underdog, the Mavericks won three of the four games this season.

The game can be seen on TNT in the United States and Sportsnet 360 in Canada, with a start time of 9 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.