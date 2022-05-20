How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 20

Game two of the NBA Western Conference Finals takes place on Friday between the Dallas Mavericks (+205) and Golden State Warriors (-245) from Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. The Warriors had seven players in double digits in game one, a 112-87 win over Dallas. Stephen Curry led the Golden State attack with a double-double as he had 21 points and 12 rebounds.
The game can be seen on TNT in the United States and TSN in Canada with a game time of 9 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.