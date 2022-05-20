How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 20

NBA

Game two of the NBA Western Conference Finals takes place on Friday between the Dallas Mavericks (+205) and Golden State Warriors (-245) from Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. The Warriors had seven players in double digits in game one, a 112-87 win over Dallas. Stephen Curry led the Golden State attack with a double-double as he had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The game can be seen on TNT in the United States and TSN in Canada with a game time of 9 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

 
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
