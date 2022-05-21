How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 21

Game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals takes place on Saturday between the Miami Heat (+220) and Boston Celtics (-260) from Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. The Celtics regrouped after a poor game one performance, where they lost 118-107. However, in game two it was Boston that took control and came away with a convincing 127-102 win. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points.

The game can be seen on ABC/TSN at 8:30 PM ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.