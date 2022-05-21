NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 21

Jeremy Freeborn
Game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals takes place on Saturday between the Miami Heat (+220) and Boston Celtics (-260) from Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. The Celtics regrouped after a poor game one performance, where they lost 118-107. However, in game two it was Boston that took control and came away with a convincing 127-102 win. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points.

The game can be seen on ABC/TSN at 8:30 PM ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

Topics  
NBA
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
