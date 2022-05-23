How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 23

Game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs takes place on Monday between the Miami Heat (+245) and the Boston Celtics (-290) at the Toronto Dominion Garden from Boston, Massachusetts. (Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.) The Celtics are favoured even though they are losing the best out of seven series two games to one. In game three on Saturday night, the Heat defeated the Celtics 109-103 after a huge first quarter where they outscored Boston 39-18. Miami’s top player was Bam Adebayo, who had a double-double as he had 31 points and 10 rebounds. In game three, the Heat had point guard Kyle Lowry back in the lineup after a hamstring injury, but will not have NBA Sixth Man Player of the Year Award winner Tyler Herro for game four because of a strained left groin.

The game can be seen on ABC/TSN at 8:30 PM ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.