How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 27

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

Game six of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals takes place on Friday with the Boston Celtics (+415) hosting the Miami Heat (+335) at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, lead the best out of seven series three games to two. In game five, the Celtics took their first lead of the series with a 93-80 win over the Heat. Brown had 25 points, while Tatum had a double double (22 points and 12 rebounds). The game can be seen on ESPN in the United States and TSN in Canada at 8:30 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free. Betting information courtesy of betonline.ag. 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

