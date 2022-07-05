Today, the Kings are facing off versus the Lakers this afternoon in the NBA California Classic 2022; read here to learn how to watch or stream Kings vs Lakers for free. For this NBA Summer League matchup, the one television channel covering this contest is NBA TV. Keep scrolling to find the date, time, location, odds and more ways how to watch Kings vs Lakers for free.

Kings vs Lakers NBA California Classic 2022: Date, Time, Location and Odds

📅 Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 🕛 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV 🏟 Venue: Chase Center; San Francisco, California

Chase Center; San Francisco, California 🎲 NBA Odds: Kings +3 (-110) | Lakers -3 (-110)

Kings vs Lakers Odds: NBA California Classic 2022

Per BetOnline oddsmakers, leading into this Kings vs Lakers NBA California Classic 2022, the Lakers are three-point favorites against the Kings. The Lakers are averaging 100 points per game in the Summer League, whereas the Kings are generating about 84 points per game.

Kings’ rookie guard Keegan Murray is averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Other young stars to keep an eye on include Elijah Brown, Nate Sestina and DJ Steward. Meanwhile, both Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. are averaging 14.5 points per game with the Lakers. Max Christie is also another noteworthy player.

How to watch or stream Kings vs Lakers NBA California Classic 2022?

Additionally, to watch the Kings vs Lakers contest for the NBA California Classic 2022, the three best streaming services for basketball fans are YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. All three have NBA TV. Plus, of the three services, fuboTV is compatible with Apple, Android, Chromecast, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Roku and Xbox One. The costs will differ depending on your selected streaming package and where you reside in the United States.

YouTube TV

First off, YouTube TV is quite possibly the best streaming service listed here. A generous 14-day free trial is still available for first-time subscribers. To add to that, you will receive unlimited Cloud DVR storage space. Being able to pause, rewind and fast forward is a huge plus. YouTube TV right now costs $55 per month for your first three months.

Then, it runs $65 per month three months later. In addition to ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV, viewers will also have FS1, FS2, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNU and MLB TV for multiple different cities across the United States. Enter your zip code on YouTube TV’s main website to see your area’s channel lineup. The Base Plan covers three streams and up to six accounts per household.

DirecTV Stream

Next, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. The four packages available to the consumer include Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate and Premier. Though, the Entertainment option does not include NBA TV. The Choice Package is the cheapest option. Not including tax, this package costs $75 per month for the viewer’s first two months.

Following the first couple of months, the service runs $90 per month. Out of the three streaming services, DirecTV Stream is the most expensive. For a reminder, all three streaming services will require the viewer to enter an email address and credit card details for a free trial. This is still worth it, especially if you choose YouTube TV. Continue reading to learn other ways how to watch Kings vs Lakers for free.

FuboTV

Moreover, fuboTV has ABC, ESPN, ESPN3 and NBA TV. Though, out of all the NBA’s broadcasted networks, the only channel fuboTV does not carry is TNT. Channel availability will also depend on your area’s zip code and which package you choose to purchase.

The Pro Plan costs $70 per month. Before you make a decision, understand that NBA TV is not listed in the channel lineup for the Pro Plan. The Elite option runs $80 per month. This plan includes fubo Extra, which has NBA TV, ESPNews, NHL Network and MLB Network. Elite is the way to go.

