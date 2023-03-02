Golf News and Rumors

How to Watch the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational | Free PGA Live Stream

Gia Nguyen
Learn how to watch the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational online with a free live stream.

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off today from Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. Jon Rahm is favored to win the elevated event after a hot start to the season. Rahm owns +700 odds to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Not far behind, Rory McIlroy owns +800 odds while defending champion Scottie Scheffler comes in with +1000 odds ahead of Round 1.

PGA Tour fans can catch all the action on the Golf Channel. There are a few online streaming services that offer a free trial, but there might be another way to live stream the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational for PGA Tour fans.

Learn how to get a free live stream of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational below.

How To Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • 📅 Arnold Palmer Invitational Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023
  • 🏆 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 7:38 am
  • 💰 Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse: $20,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • Golf Course: Bay Hill Golf Course | Orlando, Florida
  • 🎲 Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds: Jon Rahm +650 | Rory McIlroy +900 | Scottie Scheffler +1000 | Max Homa +2000

How to Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational for Free

Some of the best places to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational online for free include YouTube TV, Hulu Live, and FUBO TV.

While these sites offer a free trial, there might be a better way to stream the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2023. Whether you’ve used up your free trial or are betting on the tournament, Jazz Sports allows golf fans to watch PGA Tour tournaments for free, right from their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows fans to stream the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational for free once they’ve placed a bet on the tournament.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational for free with a live stream from Jazz Sports.

  1. Click here to sign up to Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023
  4. Stream the Arnold Palmer Invitational for free

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Odds

Golfers Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Play
Jon Rahm +650 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +900 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1000 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +2000 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2000 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +2200 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo
Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +3300 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +3300 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +3500 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +4000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +4500 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +5500 BetOnline logo
Chris Kirk +5500 BetOnline logo

