How to Watch UFC 292: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC 292 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Aljmain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch UFC 292 stream the UFC Bantamweight main event title fight.

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusets for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a bantamweight title fight between the bantamweight GOAT and champion Aljamain Sterling taking on one of the biggest rising stars in the sport and Contender Series alumni Sean O’Malley. Sterling would look to solidify his status as the greatest bantamweight fighter in UFC history meanwhile, O’Malley looks for his first taste of gold around his waist as he takes on his toughest opposition to date and one of the greatest to ever do it.

In the co-main event, we have the strawweight title on the line when Zhang Weili looks to defend her title when she takes on surging contender Amanda Lemos. Zhang is coming off winning her title back after dominating Carla Esparza meanwhile, Lemos has had two knockouts on her way to being the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about 292 PPV, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

UFC 292 Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

UFC 292 Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley 📅 Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel: ESPN + PPV

ESPN + PPV 📊 UFC Stats: Sterling 23-3 | O’Malley 16-1

Sterling 23-3 | O’Malley 16-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Sterling (-115) | O’Malley (-105)

UFC 292 Fight Card

The full UFC 292 fight card has been released with Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley headlining the PPV event for the UFC’s Bantamweight Championship.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:30 P.M. EST. Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares will headline the prelims as Weidman will be looking to get back in there and get back on track after a long layoff after a brutal leg break before we get a matchup between two bantamweight contenders to kick off the main card between Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz.

Mario Bautista and Da’Mon Blackshear will then battle it out to get into the bantamweight rankings with a win in a fight that should be high-octane right from the jump. Then in the featured bout on the main card, we have a great scrap between two surging fighters in Ian Garry and Neil Magny who are both coming off of wins in their last contest.

Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a UFC Strawweight title fight between two of the division’s best the reigning and defending champion Zhang Weili and No. 5 ranked contender Amanda Lemos who will making his first title fight appearance as she looks for her first taste of UFC gold.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC 292 Fight Card.

UFC 292 Main Card (ESPN + PPV 10 P.M. ET)

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs Ian Garry

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz

Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares

UFC 292 Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN +, 8 P.M. ET)

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin

Da’Mon Blackshear vs Mario Bautista

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh

UFC 292 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 6:30 P.M. ET)

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert

Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz

