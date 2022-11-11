Soccer Picks

How To Watch World Cup 2022 In USA For FREE: World Cup Soccer Streams USA

Olly Taliku
USMNT
The FIFA 2022 World Cup kicks off in just under ten days and ahead of the USMNT’s first group stage game against Wales, we have livestreams for every USA game during the World Cup. Here is how you can watch every USMNT game at the World Cup for free via our soccer live stream from anywhere in the US, courtesy of Jazzsports.

How To Watch 2022 World Cup Streams For Every USA game

USMNT World Cup Odds

To win the 2022 World Cup Play
USMNT +15000 Jazz logo

USMNT World Cup 2022 Preview

The USMNT come into the tournament ranked as the 16th best team in the world, meaning there are only 15 teams who on paper are better than the USA soccer team.

Wales, England and Iran all stand in the way of the Yanks qualifying for the round of 16 and the squad will be eager to impress this year after not even qualifying for the 2018 World Cup following a disastrous qualifying campaign.

USA will want to get off to a fast start in Qatar but after failing to score against Saudi Arabia as well as falling short in a 2-0 defeat to Japan in their previous two friendlies before the World Cup, there is plenty of work to do before the 20th of November when the tournament begins.

Full USA squad for the World Cup:

There are plenty of exciting prospects in this young USA team and if the players can click together on the biggest stage then there’s definitely a chance this side could cause a few upsets and go a long way in the tournament.

World Cup 2022 Odds

Country

World Cup Odds
Brazil +400
Argentina +550
France +600
England +800
Spain +850
Germany +1000
Netherlands +1200
Portugal +1400
Belgium +1600
Denmark +2800
Uruguay +5000
Croatia +5000
Serbia +8000
Switzerland +10000
Senegal +12500
Mexico +15000
Poland +15000
USA +15000
Ecuador +20000
Canada +20000
Morocco +20000
Wales +20000
Ghana +25000
Cameroon +25000
Qatar +25000
Japan +25000
South Korea +25000
Australia +35000
Iran +50000
Tunisia +50000
Saudi Arabia +75000
Costa Rica +75000

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
