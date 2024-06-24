Soccer

Hungary knocks out Scotland at Euro 2024

Jeremy Freeborn
Kevin Csoboth

Euro 2024 continued on Sunday with the final two games in Group A, and it simply was a dramatic finish. Hungary’s Kevin Csoboth scored the winning goal in the 10th minute of extra time in the second half on an odd man rush in a 1-0 Hungary win over Scotland at MHPArena in Stuttgart. With the loss, Scotland has been eliminated from the tournament.

Complete Drama

The fact that the game went to 10 minutes of extra time could be questioned, as there has not been a single Euro 2024 game that has needed double digit minutes of extra time so far in the tournament until Sunday. Scotland has every right to be mildly disappointed as they should have received a penalty kick in the second half, but no penalty was awarded when Hungary defender Willi Orban clearly tripped Scotland’s Stuart Armstrong in the box.

Scottish Football Manager Upset

Scotland football manager Steve Clarke does not understand why no penalty on Orban was called.

“Someone has to explain why it’s not. It was a one-goal game. We get the penalty it could be a different night,” Clarke stated according to Jamie Braidwood of The Independent. The bottom line is Scotland had a very strong chance of scoring on the penalty, and no extra time could have been required at that point.

Who is Kevin Csoboth?

Csoboth is a forward from Pecs. It was his first international goal for Hungary in 10 caps. Csoboth plays for Ujpest in Hungarian Professional Soccer. After the game was officially over, Csoboth was emotional on the pitch.

Switzerland and Germany advance

Switzerland (1-0-2) and Germany (2-0-1) both reached the round of 16 after a 1-1 tie in Frankfurt. We will have to see how other results pan out before determining if Hungary (1-2) advances. Switzerland had a first half goal from Dan Ndoye, and Germany had a second half goal from Niclas Fullkrug.

Soccer
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
