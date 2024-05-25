Hurricanes name Eric Tulsky interim general manager

The Carolina Hurricanes have named Eric Tulsky of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the interim general manager. He temporarily replaces Don Waddell of Detroit, Michigan, who resigned as the Hurricanes president and general manager on Friday. Waddell had held those positions in Carolina since 2018.

Has Waddell retired?

Even though Waddell is 65 years of age, there is no indication at this time that Waddell is retiring. Waddell was very successful as a National Hockey League executive. He was the assistant general manager of the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98 when they won the Stanley Cup, and made the playoffs the last six seasons in Carolina.

Tulsky been with the Hurricanes for a decade

Tulsky has been with the Hurricanes since the 2014-15 season. He was initially an analyst for three seasons through to the 2016-17 season. Tulsky then was the director of analytics and manager of analytics in 2017-18, the director of analytics and vice-president of hockey management from 2018 to 2020, and since 2020-21, has been the assistant general manager. Due to the Hurricanes apparently are actively seeking a full-time general manager, it appears Tulsky is not a top candidate for the role, and will be the Hurricanes general manager for only a short time.

Should be very active at the NHL Draft

Whoever the Hurricanes bring on as their next general manager, expect Tulsky to be very active for the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 28 to 29. That is because Tulsky would be the most knowledgeable employee within the team when it came to players the Hurricanes like the most. However, it will be interesting to see if the new Hurricanes general manager differs in philosophy from Waddell and/or Tulsky. It will also be interesting if Carolina hires within the organization or outside the team when hiring the next person in charge of player and coaching personnel.

Ten American GMs in the NHL

Tulsky is the 10th American general manager in the NHL. The other nine are Kevyn Adams of Washington, D.C. (Buffalo Sabres), Craig Conroy of Potsdam, New York (Calgary Flames), Chris MacFarland of The Bronx, New York (Colorado Avalanche), Bill Zito of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Florida Panthers), Bill Guerin of Worcester, Massachusetts (Minnesota Wild), Tom Fitzgerald of Billerica, Massachusetts (New Jersey Devils), Lou Lamoriello of Johnston, Rhode Island (New York Islanders), Chris Drury of Turnbull, Connecticut (New York Rangers), and Mike Grier of Detroit, Michigan (San Jose Sharks).