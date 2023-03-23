Hurricanes need excellence from Sebastian Aho more than ever

The Carolina Hurricanes have the second best record in the National Hockey League with 100 points. The only team that is better are the Boston Bruins with 113 points. As we are moving towards the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, there are genuine concerns regarding the Hurricanes franchise. That is because Carolina no longer has Andrei Svechnikov, their first-line right winger, who is out for the year with a knee injury. Now more than ever, the Hurricanes will need first line center Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland to produce at a high level.

Hurricanes Leading Goal Scorer

Aho currently leads the Hurricanes with 30 goals. He also leads the Hurricanes with four shorthanded points, three shorthanded goals, and eight game-winning goals. Also in 2022-23, Aho has 28 assists, 58 points, and is a +11 with 14 power-play points, 192 shots on goal, 463 faceoff wins, 19 blocked shots, 51 hits, 51 takeaways and 49 giveaways.

Weekend Hat Trick

Aho registered his seventh NHL career hat trick in a 5-4 Hurricanes win over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 18. He opened the scoring from Martin Necas of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czechia and Brady Skjei of Lakeville, Minnesota at 14:52 of the first period. Aho then put the Hurricanes up 3-1 from Stefan Nosen of Plano, Texas and Shayne Gostisbehere from Pembroke Pines, Florida, and then scored the game-winning overtime winner from defensemen Jaccob Slavin of Denver, Colorado and Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario at the 28 second mark of the extra frame.

Surprise leading point producer in Carolina

The Hurricanes are also getting a career year from Necas, who is Carolina’s surprising leading point producer with 64 points. Necas also has 27 goals, 37 assists, and is a +8 with 30 penalty minutes, 24 power-play points, four game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 210 shots on goal, 164 faceoff wins, 18 blocked shots, 43 hits, 37 takeaways, and 54 giveaways. Necas’s previous high in points was only 41 points in the 2020-21 NHL regular season.