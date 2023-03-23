NHL News and Rumors

Hurricanes need excellence from Sebastian Aho more than ever

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have the second best record in the National Hockey League with 100 points. The only team that is better are the Boston Bruins with 113 points. As we are moving towards the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, there are genuine concerns regarding the Hurricanes franchise. That is because Carolina no longer has Andrei Svechnikov, their first-line right winger, who is out for the year with a knee injury. Now more than ever, the Hurricanes will need first line center Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland to produce at a high level.

Hurricanes Leading Goal Scorer

Aho currently leads the Hurricanes with 30 goals. He also leads the Hurricanes with four shorthanded points, three shorthanded goals, and eight game-winning goals. Also in 2022-23, Aho has 28 assists, 58 points, and is a +11 with 14 power-play points, 192 shots on goal, 463 faceoff wins, 19 blocked shots, 51 hits, 51 takeaways and 49 giveaways.

Weekend Hat Trick

Aho registered his seventh NHL career hat trick in a 5-4 Hurricanes win over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 18. He opened the scoring from Martin Necas of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czechia and Brady Skjei of Lakeville, Minnesota at 14:52 of the first period. Aho then put the Hurricanes up 3-1 from Stefan Nosen of Plano, Texas and Shayne Gostisbehere from Pembroke Pines, Florida, and then scored the game-winning overtime winner from defensemen Jaccob Slavin of Denver, Colorado and Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario at the 28 second mark of the extra frame.

Surprise leading point producer in Carolina

The Hurricanes are also getting a career year from Necas, who is Carolina’s surprising leading point producer with 64 points. Necas also has 27 goals, 37 assists, and is a +8 with 30 penalty minutes, 24 power-play points, four game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 210 shots on goal, 164 faceoff wins, 18 blocked shots, 43 hits, 37 takeaways, and 54 giveaways. Necas’s previous high in points was only 41 points in the 2020-21 NHL regular season.

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes need excellence from Sebastian Aho more than ever

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers
Mika Zibanejad named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 21 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Carson Briere wheelchair incident
Carson Briere, Son of Flyers GM Danny Briere, Charged In Wheelchair Incident
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_17909860_168396541_lowres-2
Three NHL Sunday hat tricks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Carter Verhaeghe
Panthers set franchise record for most goals in one period
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 17 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Kirill Kaprizov and Arrturi Lehkonen out long term with injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 16 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes suffer huge loss with Andrei Svechnikov knee injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top