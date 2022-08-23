Hurricanes sign forward Paul Stastny

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed center Paul Stastny of Quebec City, Quebec to one-year deal worth $1.5 million. Despite being Canadian born, Stastny plays internationally for the United States because he was raised in St. Louis, Missouri, where his father Peter was the Blues scout once he retired as a player in the National Hockey League in 1995.

Fifth NHL Team

The Hurricanes were Stastny’s fifth National Hockey League team. He was previously with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets. Stastny was with the Avalanche from 2006-14, the Blues from 2014 to 2018, the Jets in 2018 and 2020 to 2022, and the Golden Knights fron 2018 to 2020.

2021-22 with the Winnipeg Jets

This past season, Stastny had 21 goals and 24 assists for 45 points in 71 games. He was a +14 with 14 penalty minutes, eight power play points, two game-winning goals, 141 shots on goal, 267 faceoff wins, 27 blocked shots, 27 hits, 38 takeaways and 21 giveaways. Stastny’s two game-winning goals came in a 6-4 Jets win over the Nashville Predators on October 23, 2021 and in a 4-2 Jets win over the St. Louis Blues on December 19.

Second stint with the Jets

Stastny spent two different times with the Jets. He was previously with them in the latter stages of 2017-18, as Stastny had four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 19 games. Stastny was previously traded from the St. Louis Blues to the Jets for Erik Foley and two draft picks.

Breakout Rookie Season

Stastny had a notable rookie season with the Avalanche in 2006-07 after being Colorado’s second round pick, 44th overall, in the 2015 National Hockey League Entry Draft. In 82 games, he had 28 goals and 50 assists for 78 points. Stastny was a +4 with 42 penalty minutes, 31 power-play points, six game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, and 185 shots on goal. Stastny was on the NHL All-Rookie Team alongside Evgeni Malkin and Jordan Staal of the Pittsburgh Penguins, defensemen Matt Carle and Marc-Edouard Vlasic of the San Jose Sharks, and goaltender Mike Smith of the Dallas Stars. Stastny was also the runner-up to the Calder Trophy, as the award was presented in 2006-07 to Malkin.

2011 All-Star

While with the Avalanche in 2010-11, Stastny was selected to the All-Star Game. He had 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points in 74 games. Stastny was also a -7 with 56 penalty minutes, 19 power-play points, one shorthanded goal, three game-winning goals, 181 shots on goal, 810 faceoff wins, 31 blocked shots, 74 hits, 52 takeaways and 22 giveaways.

Part of a Large Hockey Family

Paul Stastny played in a family that had significant National Hockey League talent. His father Peter Stastny was a Hockey Hall of Famer with the Quebec Nordiques, New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues from 1980 to 1995. In 977 games, Stastny had 450 goals and 789 assists for 1239 points.

Paul’s brother Yan played five seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues from 2005 to 2010. In 91 games, he had six goals and 10 assists for 16 points.

Paul’s uncle Anton played nine seasons with the Nordiques from 1980 to 1989. In 650 games, he had 252 goals and 384 assists for 636 points.

Paul’s uncle Marian played five seasons with the Nordiques and Toronto Maple Leafs from 1981 to 1986. In 322 games, he had 121 goals and 173 assists for 294 points.