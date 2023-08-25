Ian Rapoport Could See 49ers’ Nick Bosa Missing Week 1

One day after San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch said he doesn’t like the Nick Bosa situation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said he could see the star defensive end missing Week 1 over a contract dispute.

Ian Rapoport Talks Contract Dispute Between Nick Bosa And 49ers

While speaking with Markus & Mac on KNBR radio on Friday, Rapoport shared a disappointing update on the contract discussions between Bosa and the 49ers.

“For a deal to get done, there has to be communication on all sides. There has to be back and forth on all sides. There has to be a willingness to do a deal,” Rapoport said. “And it doesn’t sound like the conversation is very active.”

Rapoport explained that Bosa “knows what he values himself” at, and until the 49ers get to his proposed contract number, there may not be much discussion, jeopardizing his status for the start of the season.

“Will he miss a game? I don’t know,” Rapoport said. “I will say this. If it’s possible for anyone to miss a game, Nick Bosa would be in the conversation. That family, as principled as they are … I could see it.”

John Lynch Uncomfortable With Nick Bosa’s Holdout

John Lynch says he's not comfortable with Nick Bosa holdout 😬 (Via @MarkusBoucher & Mac)

Speaking to KNBR radio Thursday morning, Lynch revealed his disappointment with Bosa’s situation because of the team’s track record with signing players. However, Lynch remains optimistic that a deal can get done in time for the season.

“I don’t like the situation,” Lynch said. “Since our tenure here, we haven’t had a holdout anywhere close to this magnitude. We’re working really hard to try to change that [the holdout]. We’re in communication with his reps. He’s a special player, he’s going to get a special contract. I can tell you that.”

Bosa is coming off a 2022 season where he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and made First-team All-Pro. Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks.

