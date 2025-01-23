MLB News and Rumors

Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame

Jeremy Freeborn
Three more baseball players were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York on Tuesday. They were outfielder Ichiro Suzuki of Aichi, Japan, starting pitcher CC Sabathia of Vallejo, California and closer Billy Wagner of Marion, Virginia. Suzuki is going into the Hall of Fame representing the Seattle Mariners, Sabathia will represent the New York Yankees and Wagner will represent the Houston Astros.

Ichiro Suzuki

Suzuki played 19 seasons of Major League Baseball. He was with the Mariners from 2001 to 2012 and 2018 to 2019, the Yankees from 2012 to 2014, and the Miami Marlins from 2015 to 2017. Suzuki was an American League All-Star for 10 straight years from 2001 to 2010. He won the American League Rookie of the Year and was named the American League Most Valuable Player in 2001. Suzuki and Boston Red Sox outfielder Fred Lynn (1975) are the only two players to win the awards in the same season. Suzuki led the Major Leagues with 56 stolen bases in 2001, the American League in batting average at .350 in 2001, and the Major Leagues with a .372 batting average in 2004. Seven times Suzuki led the American League in hits.

Suzuki batted .311 with 117 home runs and 780 runs batted in. During 2653 games, 9934 at bats, and 10734 plate appearances, Suzuki scored 1420 runs, and had 3089 hits, 362 doubles, 96 triples, 509 stolen bases, 647 walks, 3994 total bases, 50 sacrifice bunts, 48 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .402.

CC Sabathia

Sabathia pitched 19 seasons of MLB. He was with the Cleveland Indians from 2001 to 2008, the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008, and the New York Yankees from 2009 to 2019. He won the American League Cy Young Award with Cleveland in 2007 and the American League Championship Series most valuable player award in 2009. Sabathia led the Major Leagues with 19 wins in 2009 and 21 wins in 2010. He also won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.

In 561 games, Sabathia had a record of 251 wins and 161 losses with an earned run average of 3.74. During 3577 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 3404 hits, 1485 earned runs, 382 home runs and 1099 walks, to go along with 3093 strikeouts, 38 complete games, and 12 shutouts, with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.26.

Billy Wagner

Wagner pitched 16 seasons of MLB. He was with the Houston Astros from 1995 to 2003, the Philadelphia Phillies in 2004 and 2005, the New York Mets from 2006 to 2009, the Boston Red Sox in 2009 and the Atlanta Braves in 2010. Wagner was a seven-time All-Star (1999, 2001 and 2003 with Houston, 2005 with Philadelphia, 2007 and 2008 with the New York Mets and 2010 with Atlanta).

During 853 games, Wagner had a record of 47 wins and 40 losses with an earned run average of 2.31. In 903 innings pitched, he gave up 601 hits, 232 earned runs, 82 home runs, and 300 walks, to go along with 1196 strikeouts, 422 saves, and nine holds to go along with a WHIP of 1.00.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
