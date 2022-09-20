NFL News and Rumors

If Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Wasn’t An MVP Contender Before, He Certainly Is Now

Kyle Curran
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played a huge role in their 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings Monday night. 

Hurts led his team to the victory with a fantastic first half performance finishing 26-of-31 passing for 333 yards, he also recorded three touchdowns.

The Eagles have plenty of talent on the roster, but a huge question asked ahead of the season was whether their QB would be playing at the right level to compete for a second Super Bowl title.

He’s shown that he’s got what it takes in these early stages of the season. The third-year signal-caller put his side in good stead before half-time, with two rushing touchdowns, and a perfectly placed 53-yard touchdown to Quez Watkins on a deep ball.

Hurts became only the fourth player in NFL history with at least 333 passing yards, one TD pass, 57 rushing yard and two TD runs in a game, and at an outrageous 84%, he was the first of those players to complete more than 72% of his passes.

