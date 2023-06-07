Tennis News and Rumors

Iga Swiatek Cruises Past Coco Gauff, Sets Up Semifinal With Beatriz Haddad Maia

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek had all the answers on Thursday against American Coco Gauff, ranked sixth in the world.

Swiatek advanced in straight sets to Friday’s French Open semifinals.

She is the defending champion at Roland Garros, and it is easy to see why.

Swiatek’s footwork and movement on the clay are top-notch, and it allows her to get in position for the next point very quickly.


She will face Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia who continues to fight through three-set matches to advance.

On Thursday, she dropped the first set to seventh-ranked Ons Jabeur and though the second set got tight, she persevered winning the final two sets.

Haddad Maia and Swiatek met one time, and Haddad Maia was the winner.

Swiatek Vs. Haddad Maia’s Previous Meeting

It was in 2022 on the hard courts in Toronto.

Once again, in trademark Haddad Maia style, it was a three-set struggle in which she emerged the victor with a 7-5 win in the deciding set.


Swiatek definitely has this loss filed in her mind and is looking to avenge it.

Haddad Maia is beloved by the fans and the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 2001.

One Step Closer To Potential Swiatek Vs. Sabalenka Meeting

With Swiatek’s win in the quarterfinals, tennis fans are a step closer to a potential final between the two best players in the world: Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

If that is the final matchup, it is anyone’s guess who will win because both are playing outstanding tennis at Roland Garros.

Coco Gauff Is Still Alive In Doubles

No doubt the 19-year-old American, Coco Gauff, is disappointed that she could not avenge the loss to Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final.

The silver lining is that she and Jessica Pegula are in the women’s doubles semifinals on Friday.

They will face the winner of the Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez versus the Chinese sisters doubles team of Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan.

Watch the final days of the 2023 French Open on NBC, the Tennis Channel, or Peacock (streaming).

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
