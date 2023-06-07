World No. 1 Iga Swiatek had all the answers on Thursday against American Coco Gauff, ranked sixth in the world.

Swiatek advanced in straight sets to Friday’s French Open semifinals.

She is the defending champion at Roland Garros, and it is easy to see why.

Swiatek’s footwork and movement on the clay are top-notch, and it allows her to get in position for the next point very quickly.

iga soars ✈️@iga_swiatek secures a place in the final four after defeating Gauff 6-4, 6-2! #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/feNL7ffLAl — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 7, 2023



She will face Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia who continues to fight through three-set matches to advance.

On Thursday, she dropped the first set to seventh-ranked Ons Jabeur and though the second set got tight, she persevered winning the final two sets.

Haddad Maia and Swiatek met one time, and Haddad Maia was the winner.

Swiatek Vs. Haddad Maia’s Previous Meeting

It was in 2022 on the hard courts in Toronto.

Once again, in trademark Haddad Maia style, it was a three-set struggle in which she emerged the victor with a 7-5 win in the deciding set.

Super Beatriz Haddad Maia! 🇧🇷 Congratulations to our BJKCup Heart Award winner, who upsets Iga Swiatek to reach the QFs in Toronto 💫#BJKCup | @cbtenis pic.twitter.com/F2SU352zCr — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) August 12, 2022



Swiatek definitely has this loss filed in her mind and is looking to avenge it.

Haddad Maia is beloved by the fans and the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 2001.

One Step Closer To Potential Swiatek Vs. Sabalenka Meeting

With Swiatek’s win in the quarterfinals, tennis fans are a step closer to a potential final between the two best players in the world: Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

If that is the final matchup, it is anyone’s guess who will win because both are playing outstanding tennis at Roland Garros.

Coco Gauff Is Still Alive In Doubles

No doubt the 19-year-old American, Coco Gauff, is disappointed that she could not avenge the loss to Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final.

The silver lining is that she and Jessica Pegula are in the women’s doubles semifinals on Friday.

They will face the winner of the Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez versus the Chinese sisters doubles team of Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan.

