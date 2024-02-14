UFC News and Rumors

Ilia Topuria Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Garett Kerman
The UFC continues in February with a stacked PPV event with two of the best featherweight fighters in the world headlining the event. We have the longtime reigning and defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski taking on the surging featherweight contender Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski is looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to his first knockout loss at the hands of Islam Makhachev as he attempted to become the next double champ when he moved up in weight on short notice to fight for the lightweight title. Meanwhile, Topuria will be looking to keep his undefeated record intact but become the first-ever UFC champion from Georgia. This will be Topuria’s only second headliner and it’s going to be a great way when he tries to dethrone one of the greatest featherweight champions that the UFC has ever seen.

Topuria’s last fight was a one-sided beatdown of former interim featherweight title challenger Josh Emmett closely. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $100,000, and with a win bonus, a promotional bonus, and a performance bonus he walked away with an estimated $256,000.

Ilia Topuria’s Net Worth

Ilia Topuria has been in the UFC for a little time now and he has made an estimated $550k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Ilia Topuria has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Spain regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2020.

Ilia Topuria’s UFC Record

Ilia Topuria holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-0 which includes 4 wins by knockout and 8 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 6-0 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 298.

Ilia Topuria’s Next Fight

Ilia Topuria will fight the reigning and defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a 5-round main event for the featherweight championship at UFC 298. This fight will be held at the UFC Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Ilia Topuria (+106) making him the slight underdog in this matchup.

Ilia Topuria’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Ilia Topuria fights out of Alicante, Spain but is originally from Halle Westfalen, Germany.

Ilia Topuria is currently married to his wife Giorgina Uzcategui Badell.

  • Age: 27
  • Born: Halle Westfalen, Germany
  • Height: 5’7″
  • Weight: 145 pounds
  • Reach: 69″
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
