NFL News and Rumors

Illness Causes Dolphins To Cancel Joint Practice Session With Eagles

Kyle Curran
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have been forced to cancel Thursday’s joint practice due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Unfortunately the Dolphins are dealing with a stomach bug that has ripped through thee squad, with multiple players being sick and vomiting over night.

Some players thought the problem may have been food poisoning, however the Dolphins staff looked over everything that had been eaten in the camp and didn’t find a common thread, leading the club to believe it is just a bug.

Ahead of the two sides meeting in Miami on Saturday for a preseason finale match, they were set to be involved in two joint training sessions, but with Thursday’s being cancelled, they’ll have to settle for one, which was on Wednesday.

Some fans took to Twitter, rustling up a different ‘theory’ as to why the practice was cancelled…

The situation doesn’t appear to be impacting the plans for Saturday’s match, so as it stands, it will still be going ahead as the sides.

With all that has gone on over the past 24 hours, the Eagles will be training alone on Thursday, with the Dolphins joining virtually. It was indeed noted that there was a clear difference between the two sides, with Dolphins coming out on top on day one of practice. The Eagles found it tough in the conditions, with the side struggling to climatize to the Miami weather.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors The Sports Daily Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith To Miss Multiple Months With Injury

Kyle Curran  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders QB Carr Unphased By Dana White’s Revelation That Brady Could Have Joined In 2020
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 24 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Dan Campbell happy Lions’ players had their own team practice
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 23 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady to return to Buccaneers practices on Monday
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 21 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Kenny Pickett, 2022 NFL Draft Prospects, QB Rankings
Kenny Pickett continues to impress for Steelers
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 21 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Sean McVay, Aaron Donald impressed with Matthew Stafford
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 17 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Derwin James
Derwin James, Chargers agree to four-year $76.5 million extension
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 17 2022
More News