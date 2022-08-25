Illness Causes Dolphins To Cancel Joint Practice Session With Eagles

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have been forced to cancel Thursday’s joint practice due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Unfortunately the Dolphins are dealing with a stomach bug that has ripped through thee squad, with multiple players being sick and vomiting over night.

Some players thought the problem may have been food poisoning, however the Dolphins staff looked over everything that had been eaten in the camp and didn’t find a common thread, leading the club to believe it is just a bug.

Ahead of the two sides meeting in Miami on Saturday for a preseason finale match, they were set to be involved in two joint training sessions, but with Thursday’s being cancelled, they’ll have to settle for one, which was on Wednesday.

Some fans took to Twitter, rustling up a different ‘theory’ as to why the practice was cancelled…

The Eagles were so embarrassed by yesterday’s performance, they called off the joint practice with the Miami Dolphins today. That’s my theory. 😉 #FinsUp — Big E (@ian693) August 25, 2022

The situation doesn’t appear to be impacting the plans for Saturday’s match, so as it stands, it will still be going ahead as the sides.

With all that has gone on over the past 24 hours, the Eagles will be training alone on Thursday, with the Dolphins joining virtually. It was indeed noted that there was a clear difference between the two sides, with Dolphins coming out on top on day one of practice. The Eagles found it tough in the conditions, with the side struggling to climatize to the Miami weather.