Indiana Pacers Emerge as Favorites to Trade for Pascal Siakam

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam has been one of the more sought after players this NBA free agency. The Raptors have been searching for the right trade package for the two-time All-Star for weeks now. However, one Eastern Conference team has now emerged as favorites to land the former Most Improved Player of the Year. The Indiana Pacers are now in the driver’s seat to trade for Pascal Siakam, even with reports of the Atlanta Hawks being interested in him for weeks. Siakam may be entering the final year of his contract, but he can still be a valuable piece in the right environment, especially with the championship experience he possesses on his resume.

Indiana Pacers Showing Heavy Interest in Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam’s Career Numbers

Pascal Siakam has already carved out a nice career for himself. One can even argue he is just now entering his prime. If so, this is impressive considering he has already won an NBA title, Most Improved Player of the Year award, and has made two All-Star Teams on top of two All-NBA Teams. For Siakam’s career, he has averaged 17.0 points, 3.5 assists, 6.5 total rebounds, and nearly a steal per game. Not to mention, Siakam has a career field goal percentage of 48.7 percent.

He also possesses a career offensive rating of 114 and a career defensive rating of 109. As if that was not enough, the power forward’s player efficiency rating has steadily increased each season with last year’s rating being 20.3. With all of this in mind, it makes sense why Pascal Siakam is garnering plenty of trade interest, especially from Indiana who have had themselves a terrific offseason.

Would He Fit With the Pacers?

If the Pacers could swing a package where they could retain Myles Turner, this possible trade could be a steal. Being able to pair Pascal Siakam with Myles Turner in the frontcourt would be a huge asset. Siakam can thrive as a stretch four while allowing Turner to roam the paint. Also, this fit would work considering the paint would not get clogged due to Siakam’s ability to stretch the defense at times.

The Pacers have made subtle, but smart moves this offseason and could be a sleeper in the Eastern Conference next season. They signed Bruce Brown, who is coming off an impressive championship run, to a two-year deal and also traded for Obi Toppin from the New York Knicks. If the Pacers can trade for Pascal Siakam, then it will certainly put the team on the map as a legitimate playoff contender for next season.

