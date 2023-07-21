NFL News and Rumors

Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans Plan To Wear Alternate Uniforms For 2023

Wendi Oliveros
Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears

The latest in NFL alternate uniforms comes to us officially from the Indianapolis Colts and unofficially for the Tennessee Titans.

Blue is the prevalent theme for both teams.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have released an all-blue look that many have confused with the Kentucky Wildcats.

It is called “Indiana Nights” and has gotten mixed reviews on social media, but like it or not, the uniform will be worn against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

Tennessee Titans

Whereas the Colts got a “meh” result from their offering, the Titans are getting rave reviews from a leaked alternate jersey that pays homage to their Houston Oilers roots.

Called the “Oilers Spoiler” because it is not an official uniform release from the team, Titans Uni Tracker shared this photo.

Note the famous 1970s tagline that accompanied the Houston Oilers: “Luv ya Blue” is on the inside collar.

Here is another look at Derrick Henry’s jersey in the throwback style.

An alternate helmet is definitely part of the plan, but the exact look of it is hard to determine based on the video dropped by the team’s Twitter account on Friday.

The official reveal of the entire look is expected on July 23 at 8:00 PM.


The only thing we know for a fact is that the Titans will not wear the Houston-inspired throwback when they go on the road to play the Houston Texans in Week 17.

Alternate, throwback and color-rush uniforms are big business for NFL teams because it allows them to sell different style jerseys that fans/collectors of teams’ traditional jerseys will buy to add to their collections.

Expect more NFL teams to reveal their alternate or throwback looks in the weeks leading up to the 2023 regular season.

 

 

NFL News and Rumors
Arrow to top