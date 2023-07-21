The latest in NFL alternate uniforms comes to us officially from the Indianapolis Colts and unofficially for the Tennessee Titans.

Blue is the prevalent theme for both teams.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have released an all-blue look that many have confused with the Kentucky Wildcats.

It is called “Indiana Nights” and has gotten mixed reviews on social media, but like it or not, the uniform will be worn against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

Colts will break out these alternative uniforms Oct. 22 vs. the Browns 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/cldYRaKQyW — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) July 20, 2023

Tennessee Titans

Whereas the Colts got a “meh” result from their offering, the Titans are getting rave reviews from a leaked alternate jersey that pays homage to their Houston Oilers roots.

Called the “Oilers Spoiler” because it is not an official uniform release from the team, Titans Uni Tracker shared this photo.

Oilers Spoiler: It appears the new throwbacks will use the new Nike jersey template and have “Luv ya Blue!” on the inside collar. pic.twitter.com/R2zAFo7yK0 — Titans Uni Tracker (@TitansUni) July 20, 2023

Note the famous 1970s tagline that accompanied the Houston Oilers: “Luv ya Blue” is on the inside collar.

Here is another look at Derrick Henry’s jersey in the throwback style.

These pictures are floating around as potential leaks of the Titans’ throwback jerseys 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/QrXj5L5HyU — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 20, 2023

Y’all got plans this weekend? 🔜 pic.twitter.com/vwMHQeWUOP — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 19, 2023

An alternate helmet is definitely part of the plan, but the exact look of it is hard to determine based on the video dropped by the team’s Twitter account on Friday.

The official reveal of the entire look is expected on July 23 at 8:00 PM.

Mark your calendars for @Titans throwbacks 👀 July 23 at 8pm CT. #Titans pic.twitter.com/n5gdQ64MqG — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) July 11, 2023



The only thing we know for a fact is that the Titans will not wear the Houston-inspired throwback when they go on the road to play the Houston Texans in Week 17.

Alternate, throwback and color-rush uniforms are big business for NFL teams because it allows them to sell different style jerseys that fans/collectors of teams’ traditional jerseys will buy to add to their collections.

Expect more NFL teams to reveal their alternate or throwback looks in the weeks leading up to the 2023 regular season.