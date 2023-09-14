Lionel Messi has officially made Inter Miami his home after buying a 10,400-square-foot mansion in Florida. We’ll take you inside Messi’s new home in Fort Lauderdale and reveal some of the features that made it one of the most sought-after properties in the South Florida area.

Lionel Messi has set Major League Soccer on fire since joining Inter Miami.

Now, he’s ready to make South Florida his permanent home after purchasing a new waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale for $10.75 million.

With Inter Miami in the midst of a heated playoff race, the Argentinian soccer star and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will settle into a 10,400-square-foot, eight-bedroom compound that is as modern as it is luxurious.

Lionel Messi’s new $10.75 million home in Fort Lauderdale has 170 feet of waterfront and is over 10,000 square feet. pic.twitter.com/IVrGU0ziSE — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) September 12, 2023

Who Designed Messi’s New Florida Masion?

Messi’s open-concept home was designed by esteemed Canadian interior decorator Lori Morris.

The property is located on a cul-de-sac in a private neighborhood known as Bay Colony with 170 feet of water frontage. It features huge rooms, a full-scale Italian kitchen, high ceilings, and a 27-foot dome in the entryway. Inside, the home has a cream and black color palette with splashes of gold, high-end appliances, and modern appliances.

What Are Some Of The Best Features In Messi’s New Florida Home?

With a home like this, it’s not hard to envision Messi staying with Inter Miami long-term.

Messi’s home is designed to be a personal getaway as much as it is a high-performance facility. The home has its own fitness room and spa to go along with an entertainment lounge, luxurious office space, and a stunning 1,600-square-foot primary retreat.

Outside, there are two docks for watercraft of any kind, a beautiful heated pool, and an exclusive patio with a waterfront view.

Will Inter Miami Make The Playoffs?

After winning the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami has become the talk of Major League Soccer but the team still sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Inter Miami is still in 14th place with only 28 points, six points behind D.C. United for the ninth and final postseason spot. Since MLS play resumed, Inter Miami has won four consecutive matches but they will have to win some of those games without their biggest star.

Messi sat out the team’s comeback 3-2 win versus Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

According to playoffstats.com, Inter Miami only has a 13 percent chance of making the postseason but it wouldn’t by a wide bet against Messi when he’s on the pitch.

