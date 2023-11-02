MLB News and Rumors

Inside look at Rangers 11-game postseason winning steak on the road

Jeremy Freeborn
The Texas Rangers are World Series champions, and in the process went 11-0 on the road in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. That set a record for the most road wins in one postseason. The old record belonged to the New York Yankees in the 1996 World Series with eight. Let’s take a look at the 11 road wins by the Rangers in the 2023 postseason.

Two road wins against the Rays

In the American League Wildcard Series, the Rangers blanked the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 in game one and 7-1 in game two with both games at the Trop. In game one, Jordan Montgomery of Sumter, South Carolina threw seven shutout innings, and in game two, Nathan Eovaldi of Houston, Texas only gave up one earned run in 6 2/3 innings.

Two road wins against the Orioles

In the American League Divisional Series, the Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles three games to none, with the first two wins on the road. in game one, third baseman Josh Jung of San Antonio, Texas hit a key sixth inning home run in a 3-2 Texas win, and in game two, the Rangers scored nine runs in the first three innings en route to an 11-8 win. Designated hitter Mitch Garver of Albuquerque, New Mexico had five runs batted in.

Four road wins against the Astros

It was a road series in the American League Championship Series, as the Rangers won games one, two, six and seven in Houston, and lost games three, four, and five to the Astros in Texas. In game one, a 2-0 Rangers win over the Astros, center fielder Leody Taveras of Tenares, Dominican Republic homered and Montgomery pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings. In game two, the Rangers won 5-4 thanks to a key third inning home run by catcher Jonah Heim of Buffalo, New York. In game six, a 9-2 Rangers win, right fielder Aroldis Garcia of Ciego de Avila, Cuba hit a grand slam. In game seven, an 11-4 Rangers win, Garcia hit two home runs, and had four hits and five runs batted in.

Three road wins against the Diamondbacks

In the World Series, the Rangers won games three, four and five. In game three, a 3-1 Rangers win, shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina hit a two-run home run in the third inning. In game four, an 11-7 Rangers win, Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien of San Francisco, California had five runs batted in, and in game five, a 5-0 Rangers win, Eovaldi threw six shutout innings.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
