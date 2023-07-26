Soccer

Inter Miami’s Instagram Account Has Grown 1110% Since Messi Signing

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
Lionel Messi made his MLS debut for Inter Miami on Tuesday night against Atlanta United. Messi absolutely dominated the game scoring two goals in the first 22 minutes.

While he’s been spectacular on the field, his presence has not only helped the team but has rejuvenated the entire Inter Miami franchise.

Before Messi announced he was leaving for Inter Miami in May, the club only had 1 million Instagram followers.

Just 24 hours after his announcement, Inter Miami’s Instagram handle gained 4.2 million followers. Since signing Messi, Inter Miami has gained 11 million followers in just over a month, bringing its total to 12.1 million followers on the platform.

Suddenly, Inter Miami is the fourth-most followed sports team in the United States.

Inter Miami is Fourth Most Followed Sports Team in the US on Instagram

Last month, Inter Miami only had 1 million Instagram followers. In just a month, the MLS club has gained 11 million Instagram followers. The social media handle has increased by +1110 percent since Messi’s announcement.

Inter Miami is the fourth most followed sports team in the U.S., trailing the Golden State Warriors (31M), Los Angeles Lakers (23M), and the Cleveland Cavaliers (16M).

Inter Miami has a total of 12.1 million followers, which is more than every NFL, MLB, and NHL team.

In addition, Inter Miami has more Instagram followers than the rest of the other 28 MLS teams combined.

Here is a list of the most followed sports teams on Instagram.

  1. Golden State Warriors (NBA) — 31 Million
  2. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) — 23 Million
  3. Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) — 16 Million
  4. Inter Miami (MLS) — 12 Million

Inter Miami Added 11 Million Instagram Followers Since Messi Signing

Inter Miami’s Instagram account continues to grow exponentially. After Messi’s announcement, the club’s social media account shot up to 8 million followers. A month later when Messi officially signed his contract, Inter Miami’s following grew to just under 9 million.

Then, in the days leading up to Messi’s first game, Inter Miami grew by another 1.5 million followers. Heading into his Inter Miami debut, there are 12.1 million followers on the team’s IG account.

Messi Set To Cash In On MLS Subscriptions

Despite not making the move to Saudi Arabia, Messi moved to the MLS for a different contract blueprint. Apple TV gave Messi a cut of streaming revenue from new MLS subscriptions. He was able to promote a signup link to his 480 million Instagram followers ahead of his Inter Miami debut.

Soccer  
Soccer
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

