Jalen Milroe was benched earlier this season against South Florida. Now, the Alabama quarterback is a college football legend.
On a fourth-and-goal play from the 31-yard line in the final minute of the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Milroe scrambled around and had extra time in the pocket after Auburn elected to rush only two defenders, with a QB spy, and he hit wide receiver Isaiah Bond for a highly unlikely touchdown pass, leading the Crimson Tide to a 27-24 victory.
Twitter fans reacted Saturday to the “Nightmare at Jordan-Hare” or the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare” or the “Fourth-and-Roll” or whatever Tide fans eventually decide to call it.
The scene was about to get crazy at Auburn …
Jordan-Hare is the place to be. What an environment🔥🦅
What a perfect ending 10 years after the Iron Bowl gave college football fans the “Kick Six” …
On the 10 year anniversary of the Kick Six… (November 30, 2013) @AlabamaFTBL @PocketPacer 🔫 #sportsbettingtwitter pic.twitter.com/WWdtkgNo7X
The plays preceding Saturday’s game-winning play made the finish even more miraculous …
One of the GREATEST Throws.. in Iron Bowl HISTORY 😳🔥 #Alabama #Auburn pic.twitter.com/YDbJpVFpfS
Some final five-minute facial expressions by the talking heads …
Last 5 minutes was CRAZY!#RollTide #BAMAvsAUB pic.twitter.com/t9IFOUjdEY
Here was the key situation: The Crimson Tide trailed by four points and faced a fourth-and-goal play from the 31-yard line. Who better than Alabama play-by-play announcer Eli Gold to take us in …
This is the sweetest thing my ears have ever heard
Alabama’s game winning touchdown as called by Eli Gold
A familiar scene throughout Alabama? Here’s a peek into one household watching the now-legendary fourth-and-31 play …
a look into the chaos of our living room on the winning touchdown pass #ROLLTIDE 🫶🏻 sweatpants & all pic.twitter.com/ridchETRlY
From Alabama with love …
If you're a Bama fan, and saw the game today, this needs no expalnation.#RollTide pic.twitter.com/6lUnfEP0ZR
Bond and the “grave digger” …
Bama WR Isaiah Bond says the name of the Fourth And 31 play is called “Gravedigger.” pic.twitter.com/NRZ7Cw0NAu
Like all great strategists, Alabama coach Nick Saban was holding the game-winning play in deep reserve …
Nick Saban, "We actually practice that last-second play, believe it or not."
Full presserhttps://t.co/k6qaZcMaS3 pic.twitter.com/GpGxeBooKR
Victory form …
ISAIAH BOND
Victory in one photo. #RollTide @isaiahbond_ pic.twitter.com/Mq9SztGqwm
Clinching the victory, Alabama’s Terrion Arnold picked off a pass on the Iron Bowl’s final play, but did not score on the play …
Terrion Arnold intercepting the final pass of the game pic.twitter.com/AgUnVbM8r7
Analyzing Alabama’s performance …
Quick hits from #Alabama’s 27-24 win over Auburn:
-Lawson, Key look a step slow
-Campbell > Marshall
-Run defense = atrocious
-Offensive issues reemerge
-Roberts 💪 as run blocker
-Turner, Bras, Eboigbe add to sack totals
-Milroe avoids turnovers
More ➡️ https://t.co/X3YpPd1NvS pic.twitter.com/geYZqfQwUb
The unlikely 2023 Iron Bowl champions, but what’s new in this rivalry? …
Alabama knocks off Auburn to win the Iron Bowl 27-24 in an incredible finish #RollTide pic.twitter.com/oSxapBR310
Milroe became the first Crimson Tide signal-caller to play turnover-free at Jordan-Hare Stadium since Jake Coker in 2015 …
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in the Iron Bowl:
🐘 16/24
🐘 259 Pass Yards
🐘 107 Rush Yards
🐘 2 TDs | 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/40bZYZ2Rmf
All that was left for Auburn were the tears …
Auburn fans realizing the cruelty of college football pic.twitter.com/zWXmzQgwaf
Final score: Alabama 27, Auburn 24 …
Love SEC football 🏈 https://t.co/BQJgiUd2Wg
Some fans (and/for bettors) likely would have preferred the “original” final score. It was ruled after the game that Arnold stepped out of bounds near the 4-yard line …
Ummm… where did our other six points go 😒
I like this score better 👇🏻#RollDamnTide pic.twitter.com/W1g6cDrPyR
Lost in the hoopla of Bond’s TD catch, Alabama placekicker Will Reichard tied an all-time scoring record …
.@AlabamaFTBL kicker Will Reichard & his wife Amelia outside Jordan-Hare Stadium after 27-24 #IronBowl win.
W/ 9 pts on Sat., Will has tied college football's all-time career scoring mark (530).
Will can break the mark vs @GeorgiaFootball next week.
📸 Amelia Auchmuty@WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/R3G89M0xB9
