Iron Bowl: College Football Fans Witness Crazy Ending, Alabama Securing Unlikely Victory Over Auburn

Jeff Hawkins
auburn alabama iron bowl miracle (1)

Jalen Milroe was benched earlier this season against South Florida. Now, the Alabama quarterback is a college football legend.

On a fourth-and-goal play from the 31-yard line in the final minute of the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Milroe scrambled around and had extra time in the pocket after Auburn elected to rush only two defenders, with a QB spy, and he hit wide receiver Isaiah Bond for a highly unlikely touchdown pass, leading the Crimson Tide to a 27-24 victory.

Twitter fans reacted Saturday to the “Nightmare at Jordan-Hare” or the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare” or the “Fourth-and-Roll” or whatever Tide fans eventually decide to call it.

The scene was about to get crazy at Auburn …

What a perfect ending 10 years after the Iron Bowl gave college football fans the “Kick Six” …

The plays preceding Saturday’s game-winning play made the finish even more miraculous …

Some final five-minute facial expressions by the talking heads …

Here was the key situation: The Crimson Tide trailed by four points and faced a fourth-and-goal play from the 31-yard line. Who better than Alabama play-by-play announcer Eli Gold to take us in …

A familiar scene throughout Alabama? Here’s a peek into one household watching the now-legendary fourth-and-31 play …

From Alabama with love …

Bond and the “grave digger” …

Like all great strategists, Alabama coach Nick Saban was holding the game-winning play in deep reserve …

Victory form …

Clinching the victory, Alabama’s Terrion Arnold picked off a pass on the Iron Bowl’s final play, but did not score on the play …

Analyzing Alabama’s performance …

The unlikely 2023 Iron Bowl champions, but what’s new in this rivalry? …

Milroe became the first Crimson Tide signal-caller to play turnover-free at Jordan-Hare Stadium since Jake Coker in 2015 …

All that was left for Auburn were the tears …

Final score: Alabama 27, Auburn 24 …

Some fans (and/for bettors) likely would have preferred the “original” final score. It was ruled after the game that Arnold stepped out of bounds near the 4-yard line …

Lost in the hoopla of Bond’s TD catch, Alabama placekicker Will Reichard tied an all-time scoring record …

Alabama Crimson Tide Auburn Tigers College Football News and Rumors Iron Bowl
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
