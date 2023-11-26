Jalen Milroe was benched earlier this season against South Florida. Now, the Alabama quarterback is a college football legend.

On a fourth-and-goal play from the 31-yard line in the final minute of the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Milroe scrambled around and had extra time in the pocket after Auburn elected to rush only two defenders, with a QB spy, and he hit wide receiver Isaiah Bond for a highly unlikely touchdown pass, leading the Crimson Tide to a 27-24 victory.

Twitter fans reacted Saturday to the “Nightmare at Jordan-Hare” or the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare” or the “Fourth-and-Roll” or whatever Tide fans eventually decide to call it.

The scene was about to get crazy at Auburn …

Jordan-Hare is the place to be. What an environment

What a perfect ending 10 years after the Iron Bowl gave college football fans the “Kick Six” …

The plays preceding Saturday’s game-winning play made the finish even more miraculous …

Some final five-minute facial expressions by the talking heads …

Here was the key situation: The Crimson Tide trailed by four points and faced a fourth-and-goal play from the 31-yard line. Who better than Alabama play-by-play announcer Eli Gold to take us in …

Alabama's game winning touchdown as called by Eli Gold

A familiar scene throughout Alabama? Here’s a peek into one household watching the now-legendary fourth-and-31 play …

a look into the chaos of our living room on the winning touchdown pass

From Alabama with love …

If you're a Bama fan, and saw the game today, this needs no expalnation.

Bond and the “grave digger” …

Bama WR Isaiah Bond says the name of the Fourth And 31 play is called "Gravedigger."

Like all great strategists, Alabama coach Nick Saban was holding the game-winning play in deep reserve …

Nick Saban, "We actually practice that last-second play, believe it or not."

Victory form …

Clinching the victory, Alabama’s Terrion Arnold picked off a pass on the Iron Bowl’s final play, but did not score on the play …

Terrion Arnold intercepting the final pass of the game

Analyzing Alabama’s performance …

Quick hits from #Alabama's 27-24 win over Auburn: -Lawson, Key look a step slow

-Campbell > Marshall

-Run defense = atrocious

-Offensive issues reemerge

-Roberts 💪 as run blocker

-Turner, Bras, Eboigbe add to sack totals

-Turner, Bras, Eboigbe add to sack totals

-Milroe avoids turnovers

The unlikely 2023 Iron Bowl champions, but what’s new in this rivalry? …

Alabama knocks off Auburn to win the Iron Bowl 27-24 in an incredible finish

Milroe became the first Crimson Tide signal-caller to play turnover-free at Jordan-Hare Stadium since Jake Coker in 2015 …

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in the Iron Bowl:

🐘 259 Pass Yards

🐘 107 Rush Yards

2 TDs | 0 INTs

All that was left for Auburn were the tears …

Auburn fans realizing the cruelty of college football

Final score: Alabama 27, Auburn 24 …

Love SEC football

Some fans (and/for bettors) likely would have preferred the “original” final score. It was ruled after the game that Arnold stepped out of bounds near the 4-yard line …

Ummm… where did our other six points go 😒 I like this score better

Lost in the hoopla of Bond’s TD catch, Alabama placekicker Will Reichard tied an all-time scoring record …

.@AlabamaFTBL kicker Will Reichard & his wife Amelia outside Jordan-Hare Stadium after 27-24 #IronBowl win. W/ 9 pts on Sat., Will has tied college football's all-time career scoring mark (530). Will can break the mark vs @GeorgiaFootball next week.