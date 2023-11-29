NBA News and Rumors

Is Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Retiring?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

What Is Mark Cuban up to?

That is what many are wondering as he is systematically paring down his duties and assets in recent days.

Shark Tank Was The First To Go

First, he announced that he will leave Shark Tank after Season 16; Season 15 has been underway since Fall 2023.

He has been a full-time member of the show since 2012 and has invested over $29 million in Shark Tank businesses as of 2022.

Cuban, 65, said he is making this move to spend more time with his kids, Alexis, Alyssa, and Jake who range in age from 13 to 20.

He Is Also Reportedly Selling His Majority Interest In The Mavericks

ESPN and the Associated Press are reporting that Cuban is also planning to sell majority interest in the Dallas Mavericks to casino magnate Miriam Adelson.

Though he is selling ownership of the team he purchased in 2000, Cuban would reportedly still control the operations of the Mavericks.

But Why?

Cuban is a billionaire businessman who has worked hard for years and made a lot of money in the process; it could be that he wants to semi-retire.

If that is the case, who could blame him?

There is also growing speculation that Cuban may be contemplating a 2024 political run.

He has never shied away from his interest in doing so, but when asked by NBC News in July if a Presidential run as a third-party candidate in 2024 is under consideration, Cuban said:

“No. My family would disown me.”

Mark Cuban has defied odds and kept everyone guessing for years so his latest moves have done more of the same.

 

 

 

Topics  
Mavericks NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Skims Men Launch Makes Millions Per Minute After NBA Partnership

Skims Men Launch Makes Millions Per Minute After NBA Partnership

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden
James Harden: Where Did 76ers Trade The All-Star Guard?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Wembanyama Debut Is Most Watched NBA Season Opener In 11 Years
Wembanyama Debut Is Most Watched NBA Season Opener In 11 Years
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 27 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Nike Signs 13 NBA Rookies, Including Wembanyama & Thompson Brothers
Nike Signs 13 NBA Rookies, Including Wembanyama & Thompson Brothers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 25 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
2024 NBA All-Star Game Format Returns to East vs. West
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 25 2023
NBA News and Rumors
bucks celtics preseason favorites to win nba title (1)
NBA Season-Opening Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Lists Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks As Favorites To Claim Championship
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 23 2023
NBA News and Rumors
The Boston Celtics Are Still Paying Kevin Garnett $5M Per Year In Retirement
The Boston Celtics Are Still Paying Kevin Garnett $5M Per Year In Retirement
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top