Is Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Retiring?

What Is Mark Cuban up to?

That is what many are wondering as he is systematically paring down his duties and assets in recent days.

Shark Tank Was The First To Go

First, he announced that he will leave Shark Tank after Season 16; Season 15 has been underway since Fall 2023.

He has been a full-time member of the show since 2012 and has invested over $29 million in Shark Tank businesses as of 2022.

Cuban, 65, said he is making this move to spend more time with his kids, Alexis, Alyssa, and Jake who range in age from 13 to 20.

After 16 seasons, Mark Cuban is leaving Shark Tank pic.twitter.com/oMRDDGKBys — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 27, 2023

He Is Also Reportedly Selling His Majority Interest In The Mavericks

ESPN and the Associated Press are reporting that Cuban is also planning to sell majority interest in the Dallas Mavericks to casino magnate Miriam Adelson.

Though he is selling ownership of the team he purchased in 2000, Cuban would reportedly still control the operations of the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks deal is fascinating. Mark Cuban turns $285 million into $3.5 billion & maintains control — an unprecedented move in sports. In return, the Adelson family gets a discount on an asset they’ll own for a long time. Feels like a win-win.pic.twitter.com/WCctAZSf9A — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 29, 2023

But Why?

Cuban is a billionaire businessman who has worked hard for years and made a lot of money in the process; it could be that he wants to semi-retire.

If that is the case, who could blame him?

There is also growing speculation that Cuban may be contemplating a 2024 political run.

Yesterday: Announces he’s leaving Shark Tank Today: Sells majority stake in Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban gearing up for a presidential run? pic.twitter.com/0ofyJ2hahw — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) November 29, 2023

He has never shied away from his interest in doing so, but when asked by NBC News in July if a Presidential run as a third-party candidate in 2024 is under consideration, Cuban said:

“No. My family would disown me.”

Mark Cuban has defied odds and kept everyone guessing for years so his latest moves have done more of the same.