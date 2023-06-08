Is Full Swing Star Joel Dahmen Playing in the 2023 U.S. Open?

After breaking through on the scene on Netflix’s Docuseries, ‘Full Swing’, the beloved Joel Dahmen will be competing at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Dahmen’s play on the golf course has also been improving and he has been competing in some of the biggest PGA Tour events of the year. While he hasn’t made a huge crash to the top of the leaderboard, he’s quietly having a successful season.

Dahmen has quickly climbed to the No.72nd spot on the Official World Golf Rankings, improving his ranking by 20 spots since last year. He’s played 20 events in 2023 and has made 14 cuts. The Full Swing star has six top-25 finishes in 2023 and he’s on pace to set a new single-season high in earnings.

Fresh off of missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament, Dahmen heads straight into preparing for the U.S. Open.

Is Joel Dahmen Playing in the 2023 U.S. Open

Dahmen will be playing at the 2023 U.S. Open and will try to secure his first win of the season.

Dahmen has quickly become one of the most loved personalities on the Tour. His relationship with his caddy, his comedic relief, and his overall attitude on the course have won the hearts of many fans.

While he wasn’t invited to the Masters this year, he was at the PGA Championship. Dahmen finished T69 and made some memories for fans.

Dahmen accidentally hit a fan during a practice round but instead of going over and signing some memorabilia, Dahmen gave the fan $100 dollars to buy beer for the rest of the day.

Now he’s a week away from playing in his second major championship of the season. Last year, Dahmen found a lot of success at the U.S. Open finishing T10. It has kick-started his career again as he received an automatic exemption this year from playing so well at The Country Club.

U.S. Open 2023 Odds

Despite being a fan favorite, Dahmen is still considered a long shot at the top online sportsbooks. Going into Los Angeles Country Club, Dahmen holds on to +20000 odds. He’s played decent this year but is coming off a missed cut at the Memorial Tournament.

Currently, the favorites to win are Scottie Scheffler (+750), Jon Rahm (+1000), Brooks Koekpa (+1100), and Rory McIlroy (+1200).

However, anything can happen at a major championship and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dahmen shine. In fact, he’s found himself in contention on on the top of the leaderboard before.

Dahmen finished T10 at the U.S. Open in 2022 and T10 at the PGA Championship in 2020.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 U.S. Open odds.

U.S. Open Golfers U.S. Open Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +750 Jon Rahm +1000 Brooks Koepka +1100 Rory McIlroy +1200 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Viktor Hovland +1800 Xander Schauffele +2000 Max Homa +2200 Jordan Spieth +2500 Cameron Smith +2800 Collin Morikawa +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300 Tony Finau +3300 Dustin Johnson +3300 Justin Thomas +3500 Cameron Young +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Jason Day +4000 Bryson DeChambeau +4500 Joel Dahmen +20000

