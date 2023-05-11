Is Phil Mickelson Playing At The 2023 PGA Championship?

It’s been two years since Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship. Though he had a chance to defend his title in 2022, he opted out of all major championships that year due to the controversy surrounding his involvement with the new LIV Golf League.

Now, that the Saudi-backed league is well into its second season, it appears that LIV Golf players will be welcomed to participate in golf’s majors.

After finishing tied for second place at the 2023 Masters, Mickelson will look to get back on the leaderboard at the 2023 PGA Championship in Oak Hill. According to the official PGA Championship field, there are 18 LIV Golf members that have qualified for the event, including Mickelson.

The tensions between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour still run high but it seems that players are amicable with each other during major championship play.

Is Phil Mickelson Playing At the PGA Championship?

In 2023, Phil Mickelson will finally make his return to the PGA Championship after winning the major in 2021 at Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course.

The 2023 PGA Championship will be hosted at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Unfortunately for Lefty, it is not a course that Mickelson has played well on. The last time Mickelson played at Oak Hill was in 2013 when he finished T72 with 12 over par.

This will be the fourth time that Oak Hill will host the PGA Championship. Since 2003, Mickelson has not managed a competitive score at Oak Hill, so following up his Masters’ performance could prove to be an uphill battle.

Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship Odds

Despite winning the PGA Championship two years ago, Phil Mickelson comes in as a huge long shot at Oak Hill this year. He opens with +12500 odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship.

Playing against one of the strongest fields of the year, Mickelson will need a strong start in order to make the cut this time around.

At the 2023 Masters, Mickelson finished second due to an amazing final round. However, he had a much better history at Augusta National. With a history of struggling at Oak Hill, it’s unsurprising that Mickelson holds +12500 odds.

Check out the complete PGA Championship odds below.

Golfers PGA Championship Odds Play Jon Rahm +800 Scottie Scheffler +800 Rory McIlroy +1200 Brooks Koepka +1800 Justin Thomas +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Jordan Spieth +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Viktor Hovland +2800 Tony Finau +2800 Cameron Young +2800 Collin Morikawa +3300 Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 Cameron Smith +3500 Sungjae Im +3500 Dustin Johnson +4000 Sam Burns +4000 Max Homa +4000 Jason Day +4000 Tyrrell Hatton +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +5000 Talor Gooch +6000 Tom Kim +6000 Wyndham Clark +6000 Shane Lowry +7000 Tommy Fleetwood +7000 Joaquin Niemann +8000 Patrick Reed +8000 Justin Rose +8000 Phil Mickelson +12500

