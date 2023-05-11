Golf News and Rumors

Is Phil Mickelson Playing At The 2023 PGA Championship?

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Is Phil Mickelson Playing At The 2023 PGA Championship?

It’s been two years since Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship. Though he had a chance to defend his title in 2022, he opted out of all major championships that year due to the controversy surrounding his involvement with the new LIV Golf League.

Now, that the Saudi-backed league is well into its second season, it appears that LIV Golf players will be welcomed to participate in golf’s majors.

After finishing tied for second place at the 2023 Masters, Mickelson will look to get back on the leaderboard at the 2023 PGA Championship in Oak Hill. According to the official PGA Championship field, there are 18 LIV Golf members that have qualified for the event, including Mickelson.

The tensions between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour still run high but it seems that players are amicable with each other during major championship play.

Is Phil Mickelson Playing At the PGA Championship?

In 2023, Phil Mickelson will finally make his return to the PGA Championship after winning the major in 2021 at Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course.

The 2023 PGA Championship will be hosted at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Unfortunately for Lefty, it is not a course that Mickelson has played well on. The last time Mickelson played at Oak Hill was in 2013 when he finished T72 with 12 over par.

This will be the fourth time that Oak Hill will host the PGA Championship. Since 2003, Mickelson has not managed a competitive score at Oak Hill, so following up his Masters’ performance could prove to be an uphill battle.

Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship Odds

Despite winning the PGA Championship two years ago, Phil Mickelson comes in as a huge long shot at Oak Hill this year. He opens with +12500 odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship.

Playing against one of the strongest fields of the year, Mickelson will need a strong start in order to make the cut this time around.

At the 2023 Masters, Mickelson finished second due to an amazing final round. However, he had a much better history at Augusta National. With a history of struggling at Oak Hill, it’s unsurprising that Mickelson holds +12500 odds.

Check out the complete PGA Championship odds below.

Golfers PGA Championship Odds Play
Jon Rahm +800 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +800 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1200 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +1800 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +2200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2800 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +2800 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +2800 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3300 BetOnline logo
Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +3500 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +3500 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +4000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4000 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +4000 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +4000 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +4500 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +5000 BetOnline logo
Talor Gooch +6000 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +6000 BetOnline logo
Wyndham Clark +6000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +7000 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +7000 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +8000 BetOnline logo
Patrick Reed +8000 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +8000 BetOnline logo
Phil Mickelson +12500 BetOnline logo

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
LPGA: U.S. Women's Open Conducted by the USGA - First Round

9 Year Old Brazilian Golfer Bella Simoes Wows Fans In Unsuccessful Bid To Qualify For U.S. Women’s Open

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Byron Nelson Past Winners: Can Lee Kyoung-hoon Three-Peat?
AT&T Byron Nelson Past Winners: Can Lee Kyoung-hoon Three-Peat?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 10 2023
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 4.4%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.71M
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 4.4%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.71M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 9 2023
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 9 2023
Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 9 2023
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 8 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The Presidents Cup - Round Three
Tiger Woods Is Accused Of Sexual Harrassment By Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top