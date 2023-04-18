LIV Golf has come under scrutiny for its light, player-friendly schedule but after Brooks Koepka’s collapse at the 2023 Masters, it seems like not everyone is happy with playing only 14 events this season. Is the LIV Golf schedule leaving players unprepared to compete against the world’s best at golf’s major tournaments?

It seems like not all players on the LIV Golf roster are happy with the light schedule load. While many players have left the PGA Tour for more money and an easier workload, many young players are having a hard time adjusting to the lighter schedule.

For veteran players like Dustin Johnson, the decision to leave for LIV Golf was simple. It was centered around playing less but making more money. Meanwhile, other players have found it difficult to find their form while playing less golf than they have during their professional careers.

Jed Morgan Struggling in LIV Golf League

Jed Morgan is one of the players that has been challenged by the lighter LIV Golf schedule.

The 23-year-old talent is one of the least-accomplished players on the LIV Golf roster. Morgan is the former Australian PGA Championship winner that joined LIV Golf in its inaugural season. He is currently a part of the Australian team squad, LIV Golf’s “Ripper GC” featuring Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, and Matt Jones.

However, it hasn’t been easy for the Australian golfer in the LIV Golf League. In the last two years, he’s had 10 starts with only one 13th-place finish in Jeddah last year. He has two dead-last finishes and has only finished inside the top 25 twice.

Heading into LIV Golf Adelaide this weekend, the Australian golfer opened up about the light LIV Golf Schedule.

“There’s obviously quite a bit of time off with the LIV stuff at the moment, which is a little bit frustrating. You probably need to play a few more events each year to keep yourself sharp” Morgan said.

There are only 14 events on the LIV Golf schedule, which is about one event per month. Of course, that pales in comparison to the PGA Tour, which will host more than 50 events in the 2023 season.

For players on the Tour, the designated events, major championships, and various sponsored events, will result in between 20-25 events in 2023. For LIV Golf members, the max end of the schedule (including majors) results in only 18 events.

Morgan Hopeful LIV Golf Schedule Will Grow

It seems like many players in the league are hoping the LIV Golf schedule grows from only 14 events.

LIV Golf is expected to hold four more events per season in 2024 and 2025 as part of an expanded schedule.

While the current schedule is useful for the older players who look for added rest in between the events, it might not be enough to keep the world’s best golfers at the top of their game.

And for younger players like the 23-year-old Morgan, there are still questions on whether the current schedule and format in the LIV Golf league are enough to help his game develop. His progress, among others, will be something to watch as more players decide whether or not to join the LIV Golf League.

