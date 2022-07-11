Tiger Woods has already arrived in St. Andrews, Scotland, and is expected to play at the Open Championship in 2022. After walking the course on Saturday, Woods played an 18-hole practice round, his first ahead of a major championship since returning to competitive golf prior to the 2022 Masters. With Woods playing at the Open 2022, we’ll go over Tiger Woods’ odds to win the Open 2022, his past results at St. Andrews, and whether or not he has a chance to win his first major championship of the season.

Is Tiger Woods Playing At The Open Championship in 2022?

All indications are that Woods will be playing the Open Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland this week.

After walking the grounds at St. Andrews on the evening prior, Woods played his first 18-hole practice round before a major championship this year on Sunday.

Woods’ usual practice-round partner, Justin Thomas, accompanied him on the course where he completed the career grand slam at the age of 24.

While he was forced to withdraw from the US Open, it appears that Woods is finally healthy enough to compete on one of his favorite courses.

Tiger Woods Odds to Win the Open 2022

The 2022 Open Championship begins on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Woods has won the Open three times, including twice in St. Andrews with his last victory coming in 2005.

In 2022, Woods will enter with +5000 odds to win the Open 2022 at BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites.

Tiger Woods Past Results at the Open

The 46-year-old golfer has won two of his three Open Championships at St. Andrews. Woods cruised to an eight-stroke victory in 2000 as part of the Tiger Slam and won the Open at St. Andrews again in 2005 by five strokes.

When asked about the Old Course at St. Andrews, Woods had this to say about one of his favorite courses.

“That’s how golf is meant to be played,” Woods said of St. Andrews. “You have to think. You have to think about your placement. … You have to picture a trajectory and shape and try to hit that.”

During his eight-stroke win in 2000, Woods famously did not hit his ball into any of the 112 bunkers at St. Andrews.

He also broke Nick Faldo’s record for the lowest 72-hole score in relation to par at a major championship by shooting 19-under on the Old Course.

Woods’ instructor at the time, Butch Harmon, said that his performance at the Open that year was “the greatest ball-striking exhibition [he’s] ever seen, and perhaps the greatest in history.”

Will Tiger Woods Win the Open 2022?

Since returning to competitive golf at the 2022 Masters, Woods has had some ups and downs, especially at Major Championships.

Woods started off strong, making the cut at Augusta National before struggling on the final two days. He then missed the cut at the PGA Championship and was forced to withdraw from the US Open.

However, the fact that he recently played a full 18-hole practice round at St. Andrews should be an encouraging sign.

When healthy, Woods has still shown the ability to compete among the top golfers in the world and appears on a quest to prove himself once again following his tragic car accident.

Back on one of his favorite courses, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Woods outperform expectations at St. Andrews this weekend.

While he might not win the Open 2022, look for him to put together a strong performance and make the cut at St. Andrews, the Home of Golf.