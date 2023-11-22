NFL News and Rumors

Is Tom Brady Correct About Mediocrity In NFL?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tom Brady throwing a pass in the NFC Wild Card game.

Retired NFL quarterback has recently spoken out on what he believes is mediocrity in today’s game.

He cited failures in coaching and young player development.

Here are reasons why the game could be perceived as mediocre in this era.

1. Overvaluing Certain Positions

Quarterback salaries are the highest in the game.

There is no doubt the quarterback is valuable and should be compensated appropriately.

However, when his salary is high, that comes at the detriment of other players’ salaries including offensive and defensive linemen.

The salary cap only covers so much and these vital position players are sometimes shortchanged.

On top of that, there is an undercurrent of devaluing running backs that has happened this season.

2. Injuries

It is not an overestimation to say that the 2023 NFL season is the most injury-laden season on record.

Players in prominent positions have been dealt season-ending injuries as soon as the regular season began.

This speaks to the importance of having a complete 53-man roster that can perform when called to do so because any given Sunday QB3 or RB3 may be put into the game.

3. Officiating

Brady argued that rule changes have encouraged players’ bad habits.

No doubt pass interference and roughing the passer calls are on the rise.

The NFL is trying to ensure player safety, but Brady suggested that players need to be coached and strategies put in place for players to protect themselves instead of engaging in questionable behavior and pleading for penalties.

4. Longer Season

The NFL season keeps getting longer.

It is a very physical game and adding regular season games as has been the norm in recent years has come at a cost of player health and the quality of the game.

The 17-game regular season even with a bye week included is more difficult to manage than the 12, 14, or even 16 game regular seasons the NFL used to have.

Do you think Tom Brady is correct, or is he biased to his era of NFL players like Ray Lewis and Rodney Harrison?

 

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Arrow to top