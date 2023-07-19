UFC News and Rumors

Islam Makhachev calls for Leon Edwards champ vs champ fight at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
MMA: UFC 242- Makhachev vs Ramos

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is looking for his next opponent, and he has his sights set on welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Makhachev recently called for a champ vs champ fight between the two at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Islam Makhachev’s previous callouts

This is not the first time that Makhachev has called out Edwards. In March 2023, after Edwards successfully defended his welterweight title at UFC 286, Makhachev expressed his desire to pursue champ-champ status and called for a super-fight against Edwards.

Makhachev’s pursuit of champ-champ status

Makhachev’s pursuit of champ-champ status is not uncommon in the UFC. Several fighters have attempted to become champions in multiple weight classes, including Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, and Daniel Cormier. However, it is a difficult feat to accomplish, as it requires a fighter to be successful in two different weight classes, which can be challenging due to the differences in size and fighting style between weight classes.

Leon Edwards is tentatively scheduled to fight at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on October 21st but he currently doesn’t have an opponent just like Islam Makhachev. Edwards has yet to respond to Makhachev’s callout but it seems like it would be a lose-lose situation for him but that doesn’t mean the UFC wouldn’t make it happen.

Makhachev’s potential move to welterweight

Makhachev is currently the UFC lightweight champion, but he has expressed interest in moving up to welterweight to challenge Edwards for his title. However, some experts have suggested that this may not be the best move for Makhachev, as he could struggle against the larger and more powerful welterweights.

A lot of the fight fans want to see a rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski when the featherweight champion is fully healed up after the successful surgery he had on his arm recently. He, unfortunately, would not be ready to fight in Abu Dhabi on October 21st, but a fight at a later date certainly could happen.

Also, the fans have been clamoring for a welterweight championship fight between the champ Leon Edwards and the people’s champ Belal Muhammad who’s done everything he has possibly been able to do to earn himself a title shot in the welterweight division. It’s going to be interesting to see what the UFC does to solidify this fight card but whoever they have in that main event it will sure to be a great one!

