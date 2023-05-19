Israel Adesanya set to defend his middleweight championship at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya, also known as “The Last Stylebender,” is a Nigerian-New Zealander professional mixed martial artist who currently is the UFC’s Middleweight Champion Of The World. Adesanya became the two-time UFC middleweight champion by defeating Alex Pereira via KO at UFC 287

There are rumors that Adesanya may fight at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia, but nothing has been confirmed yet. If he does fight, there are several potential opponents he could face:

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker (24-6) is a former UFC Middleweight Champion who lost his title to Adesanya in a title unification bout at UFC 243 in 2019. A rematch between the two would be highly anticipated, as Whittaker has been on a winning streak since losing to Adesanya. Whittaker is taking on Dricus Du Plessis for the potential No. 1 contender fight at UFC 290 on July 8th.

Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis (19-2) is one the fastest rising stars in the middleweight division winning each of his first five fights in the octagon with four of them coming inside the distance. There is also some bad blood between Du Plessis and Adesanya that has been fueling over the last couple of months, so Adesanya would be chomping at the bit to fight him.

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) is still one of the top prospects in the UFC and has yet to taste defeat in the octagon. After a botched weight cut at 170 lbs, Dana White and the UFC brass has elected for him to move back up to middleweight. Being as he has yet to lose and the way he has been wrecking havoc in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions his next logical move would be a title shot.

Adesanya is known for his striking ability and precision, which has earned him the nickname “The Last Stylebender”. He has defeated some of the best fighters in the world, including Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, and Paulo Costa.

Whoever he faces next will have their work cut out for them. In conclusion, Israel Adesanya is one of the best fighters in the world and has proven himself time and time again in the octagon. If he does fight at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia, there are several potential opponents he could face, including Robert Whittaker, Dricus Du Plessis, or Khamzat Chimaev. Whoever he faces next will have to bring their A-game if they want to defeat “The Last Stylebender.”