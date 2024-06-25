Italy advances to round of 16 of Euro 2024

Italy has advanced to the round of 16 of the 2024 European Soccer Championship. On Monday at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Italy tied Croatia at one goal apiece. However, the draw was good enough for Italy to move on. Even though Croatia came through with a tie, they have not yet advanced to the round of 16. With two points in Group B, Croatia needs help from other games in order for them to advance.

Who was the Italian hero?

The Italian star on Monday in Group B play was winger Matt Zaccagni of Cesena. The 29-year-old who plays for Lazio in Serie A scored his very first international goal for the Italians. This was Zaccagni’s seventh international cap.

What is Italy’s record?

Italy finished in second place in Group B with a record of one win, one loss, and one draw. They previously beat Albania 2-1 on June 15 at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund thanks to goals by Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella. Italy then lost 1-0 to Spain on June 20 at Arena Aufschalke in Gelsenkirchen.

Spain enters Round of 16 Perfect

Spain finished Group B with a record of three wins and zero losses. On Monday, they defeated Albania 1-0 thanks to a goal in the 13th minute by Ferran Torres. A forward and winger for FC Barcelona, Torres now has 20 international goals in 44 caps.

This was a rather meaningless game for Spain as they already clinched first place in Group B with a record of two wins and zero losses. They previously beat Croatia 3-0 on June 15 at Olympiastadion in Berlin, and then beat Italy thanks to an Italian own goal. The Spanish players who scored against Croatia were Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Daniel Carvajal.

This was the first time that Spain was perfect in group action at a European Championship since 2008 when Austria and Switzerland were the hosts. Spain defeated Russia 4-1, Sweden 2-1, and Greece 2-1. Spain went on to win the title as they beat Germany 1-0 in the final.