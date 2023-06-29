J.J. Watt Makes Hilarious Error When Announcing His New Job

As previously reported, NFL legend J.J. Watt received multiple offers to be the latest retired player turned broadcaster on television in 2023.

Watt finally decided on his next career move and made a hilarious error when announcing where his next job will be.

I just got a job at CVS. pic.twitter.com/FoaY8AXliv — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

He then made the correction.

Sorry, sorry… C “B” S. Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

It is not clear if this was an intentional error, but we do know that Watt is happy to be joining the CBS family.

As he said, it gives him a global platform to make fun of his brothers.

Watt signed a multi-year deal with CBS.

His first appearance will be during Week 1 on September 9.

Watt will not appear on the network for all 18 weeks of the regular season.

Previous reporting indicated that he wanted a schedule similar to the Manning brothers who work 10 games per season.

Upon breaking the news, Watt said:

“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall. Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Though offers from competing networks were on the table, CBS was long considered the favorite because it has the rights to Super Bowl 58 in February 2024.

Watt could be a part-time player on the network but be a big part of the coverage leading up to the Super Bowl.

Fans are happy that J.J. Watt is staying close to the game because he is beloved in both Houston and Arizona.

Houston is enshrining him in the Ring of Honor in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The #Texans are inducting JJ Watt into the Ring of Honor on October 1st against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Welcome home 99. 🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/SXmf9ich1h — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) June 12, 2023