J.K. Dobbins Set to Meet With Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are to meet with running back, J.K. Dobbins. The Chargers lost Austin Ekeler this offseason and now have a noticeable void at the running back position. As for Dobbins, he was injured all last season after tearing his Achilles in week one. However, he is a solid running back when healthy. Unfortunately, multiple injuries have hindered the former Ravens running back’s NFL career. However, a change of scenery could be beneficial for J.K. Dobbins. Especially since he is already familiar with Greg Roman, who will be the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator this coming season.

Running Back, J.K. Dobbins, to Meet With Chargers

His Career

Dobbins still has a young NFL career. Despite the injuries, he can still become a reliable running back in the right system. Dobbins is entering year four and has yet to hit his ceiling. If he can remain healthy, then Dobbins could be a solid fit with the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only would he help fill the void left by Austin Ekeler, but he would also provide another weapon for quarterback, Justin Herbert, to utilize in the passing game.

Across 24 career games, J.K. Dobbins has recorded 12 touchdowns, seven receiving touchdowns, 1,347 rushing yards, 56.1 rushing yards per game, and 27 catches. While these numbers do leave something to be desired, it is imperative to remember he has dealt with a litany of injuries. Not to mention, Dobbins has only played with the Baltimore Ravens. A team that has the reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, that they love to use as the primary rusher much of the time. Considering all of this, J.K. Dobbins could potentially thrive under Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles.

Could J.K. Dobbins Resurrect His Career With the Chargers?

The Chargers are looking to bounce back after a relatively disappointing campaign. They have already made drastic changes by bringing in head coach, Jim Harbaugh, and letting go of some key players such as Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler go this free agency. However, if the team and J.K. Dobbins can come to terms on a team-friendly deal, then they could have a low-risk, high-reward solution at the running back spot.

What could deter the Chargers from Dobbins is his injury history unfortunately. Regardless, the former Ohio State Buckeye could find some new life playing alongside Justin Herbert and under head coach, Jim Harbaugh. This could be a great pairing if terms to a contract are agreed upon once the two sides meet.