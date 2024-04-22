NFL Free Agency: J.K. Dobbins, Chargers Agree on One-Year Deal

J.K. Dobbins officially has a new home in the NFL. He and the Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The former Baltimore Ravens running back is already familiar with Greg Roman, who spent some time with him and the Ravens as their former offensive coordinator. Not to mention, the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach, someone who will certainly utilize Dobbins’ skillset plenty this coming season. Despite all the injuries Dobbins has dealt with over the years, the Los Angeles Chargers seem to be a good fit and could potentially revitalize his career.

J.K. Dobbins Agrees to One-Year Deal with Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins’ Potential Impact

While J.K. Dobbins may not be in the same tier as Austin Ekeler, he is a solid replacement for him. Especially on a one-year deal. When healthy, he has shown spurts of greatness. Throughout his career, Dobbins has logged numbers of 12 rushing touchdowns, 1,347 rushing yards, 56.1 rushing yards per game, 27 catches, one receiving touchdown, and 2.0 receptions per game in 24 career games played. Last season, Dobbins was sidelined at the very start of the campaign with a season-ending injury and only participated in eight matchups the season before last year.

While the numbers may not jump off the page, one cannot deny the potential J.K. Dobbins possesses. There is a reason the Los Angeles Chargers are giving him a chance. Dobbins will also get plenty of opportunities as a passing threat in the backfield playing alongside quarterback, Justin Herbert. Remember, Austin Ekeler had a ton of success with the Chargers and Dobbins could have close to the same impact if he can remain healthy. Don’t be surprised if J.K. Dobbins is in the running for Comeback Player of the Year.

A New-Look Chargers Team Coming Into Next Season

The Los Angeles Chargers have done quite a bit of re-tooling this offseason. Many expect them to draft a wide receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft since they traded away Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Not to mention, they will have new leadership at head coach with Jim Harbaugh as alluded to already who has been known to get creative with offensive schemes. They have also made some moves defensively such as signing linebacker, Denzel Perryman and defensive back, Kristian Fulton. All in all, the Los Angeles Chargers could be a dangerous team next year. This could open the door to J.K. Dobbins officially living up to his potential as a running back.