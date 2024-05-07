Chargers

NFL Free Agency: Chargers Agree to Deal With D.J. Chark

Mathew Huff
The Los Angeles Chargers are bolstering their receiver room. They have reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver, D.J. Chark. Chark is a six-year veteran who will bring some welcome experience to an inexperienced receiver room. Especially after the team cut ties with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason. Chark has not quite found true NFL home for the past couple of years, but his role could expand with the Chargers given the youth on the wide receiver depth chart. While this may not be the splashiest signing of the offseason, it certainly could be one that is looked back on as one of the underrated moves.

D.J. Chark, Chargers Agree to Deal

D.J. Chark’s Career

Chark has struggled finding a consistent role ever since his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Much of this can be attributed to nagging injuries. The veteran struggled to settle in with the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers. While he is older now, Chark can still have a positive impact in the correct environment. For his career, Chark has logged 212 receptions, 3,069 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns. His best year came in the 2019 season when he made the Pro-Bowl. That year, Chark recorded totals of 73 catches on 118 targets, 1,008 receiving yards, 13.8 yards per reception, and 67.2 receiving yards per game. The former Jacksonville Jaguar may not quite reach these numbers again in his career. However, he can still have a significant impact, especially with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

A New-Look Receiver Room for the Los Angeles Chargers

As alluded to already, the Chargers cleaned house in the receiving department this offseason. With the team bringing in Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman, expect the Chargers to have a run-heavy offense. Considering this, D.J. Chark will most likely not crack 1,000 receiving yards this year. However, his veteran leadership will be valuable to the offense, especially with the youth on the roster. Not to mention, Chark will serve as a reliable security blanket for quarterback, Justin Herbert. He is also still reliable in making huge plays downfield. If the sixth-year wide receiver can remain healthy throughout the season, the Chargers will have made one of the more underrated signings of free agency. This may not be the most noteworthy signing, but the Chargers have made plenty of other under-the-radar signings this offseason. If all goes right and he can conquer his injury demons, D.J. Chark could have a new true home in the NFL.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
