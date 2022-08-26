Jack Christopher can put a disappointing defeat behind him now dropping down in distance for the 7f H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes at Saratoga. One of five Grade I races at a stellar meet at the Upstate New York track this Saturday, August 27, trainer Chad Brown seeks a second win in this event.

A successful debutant on this card 12 months ago, Jack Christopher went on to score at the highest level as a juvenile. He then looked better than ever in the Woody Stephens Stakes, smashing his Belmont Park rivals by 10 lengths.

The Munnings colt lacked the stamina to land a third Grade I despite top racebooks and offshore horse racing betting sites making him a hot favorite for the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. He’s now is back in a sprint where his speed gives him the edge.

When Is Jack Christopher Running In H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes 2022?

Run over seven furlongs (or about 1,400m), the Grade I H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes is a dirt sprint for three-year-old thoroughbreds at Saratoga Race Course with a post time of 4:52pm ET.

📅Date: Saturday August 27, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, New York

💰 Purse: $500,000

📺 TV: FOX Sports

What Happened To Jack Christopher In The Haskell Stakes?

Stepped up in distance beyond a mile for the first time, Jack Christopher raced in second during the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, NJ. He hit the front under regular jockey Jose Ortiz with two-and-a-half furlongs of the home stretch to run.

At about 200m before the winning post, Bob Baffert’s Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba went past Jack Christopher. He also saw Brad Cox’s Travers Stakes contender Cybeknife fly home to win, while carrying on at the same pace.

Although his run flattening out to the line, Jack Christopher made the show finishing third and some 4 1/2 lengths ahead of the fourth. He simply did not stay the 1 1/8 miles distance of the Haskell, so that’s why Brown drops back a quarter-mile for the H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes.

Watch Jack Christopher Win The Woody Stephens Stakes At Belmont Park In Style

Who Does Jack Christopher Face In The H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes 2022?

Despite being a beaten favorite last time out, oddsmakers didn’t even blink when forecasting prices for this race. The Morning Line odds of 6-5 (+120) with BetOnline say Jack Christopher should put his disappointment well and truly behind him here.

He concedes weight to all eight rivals heading to Saratoga Springs but, if turning up in the same form as his Woody Stephens romp, it’s hard to see anything stopping him.

The dangers to Jack Christopher start with Iowa Derby second Conagher. Michael Tomlinson’s Jimmy Creed colt has since come out and landed a black type handicap at Colonial Downs in Virginia after chasing home Ain’t Life Grand at Prairie Meadows.

Conagher takes a major step up in grade here, though, but oddsmakers and handicappers clearly respect him. They make him 7-2 (+350) at BetOnline and second-favorite, so he’s the one most likely to challenge Jack Christopher.

Accretive & Gunite Other Dangers To Market Leader

The Grade II Amsterdam Stakes 1-2 at Saratoga come back to the track and take each other on again. In that race on July 31, Gunite bested Accretive by a diminishing neck over an extended six furlongs.

With another 100m or so to race, oddsmakers feel the latter may turn the form about. Accretive also represents the Brown barn here and, after just two career starts, remains open to tons more progress.

Accretive, a gelding by 2017 H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes winner Practical Joke, has forecast Morning Line odds of 9-2 (+450) with BetOnline now up slightly in trip and racing at the top level.

It’d be a mistake to discount Gunite, however, as trainer Steve Asmussen has won the last two editions of this race. His Gun Runner colt was no match for Jack Christopher as a juvenile, so will need to have improved this year.

There isn’t much between Gunite and Accretive on the Amsterdam form. He’s less favored despite meeting the same rival off the same terms with a forecast BetOnline price of 6-1 (+600) here.

Handicappers shouldn’t ignore Gunite’s impressive Grade I course and distance win as a juvenile in the Hopeful Stakes. There are plenty of Saratoga track specialists in action at this meet.

The other five H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes runners have Morning Line odds 10-1 (+1000) and bigger. In other words, it’d be a shock if something other than the first four forecast in the betting made the show.

Recent H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes Winners

2021 – JACKIE’S WARRIOR (Joel Rosario, Steve Asmussen)

2020 – ECHO TOWN (Ricardo Santana Jr, Steve Asmussen)

2019 – MIND CONTROL (John Velazquez, Gregory Sacco)

2018 – PROMISES FULFILLED (Luis Saez, Dale Romans)

2017 – PRACTICAL JOKE (Joel Rosario, Chad Brown)

