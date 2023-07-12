UFC News and Rumors

Jack Della Maddalena Set to Face Newcomer Bassil Hafez at UFC Vegas 77

Garrett Kerman
The UFC has announced that Jack Della Maddalena will be facing off against newcomer Bassil Hafez at UFC Vegas 77. The event is set to take place on October 21, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 Background on Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena is an Australian mixed martial artist who currently competes in the UFC’s featherweight division. He made his professional debut in 2016 and has since amassed a record of 14 wins and 2 losses.

Della Maddalena made his UFC debut in 2022, where he defeated Pete Rodriguez via first-round knockout. He followed up that win with another first-round knockout of Ramazan Emeev and then continued with two more first-round finishes of Danny Roberts and Randy Brown.

Who is Bassil Hafez?

Bassil Hafez is a newcomer and the former Cage Fury Fighting Championship Welterweight Champion. He fights of Pennsylvania but trains at Elevation Fight Team in Colorado with the likes of Justin Gaethje. Hafez is also a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt and is well-versed in grappling which could give Jack Della Maddalena some problems in this matchup.

Hafez has a professional record of 8 wins and 3 losses, with 4 of his victories coming by way of submission. He is known for his submission grappling skills and wrestling which will put Della Maddalena’s takedown and submission defense to the test.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez

The matchup between Della Maddalena and Hafez is an interesting one, as it pits an experienced UFC fighter against a relative newcomer to the promotion. While Della Maddalena has more experience in the octagon, Hafez has shown that he has the ability to finish fights with his grappling.

Jack Della Maddalena saves the day

Jack Della Maddalena had a rollercoaster of a UFC 290 when not one but two opponents pulled out of a fight within a week’s time. He then told the UFC that he will be staying in Las Vegas in hopes of getting a matchup on this weekend’s UFC Vegas 77 fight card.

Luckily for the fight fans the UFC was able to find him an opponent because without his presence this is quite the lackluster fight card on Saturday which is headlined by two women’s bantamweight contenders Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. This fight card takes place this Saturday night, July 15th live at the UFC Apex.

