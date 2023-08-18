Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland Set for Noche UFC Co-Main Event

The UFC has announced that Jack Della Maddalena and Kevin Holland will face off in a welterweight bout at Noche UFC on September 16, 2023.

Della Maddalena’s Unbeaten UFC Start

Jack Della Maddalena, with a record of 15-2, will be looking to continue his unbeaten start in the UFC in this welterweight clash against Holland. Della Maddalena has primarily competed on the regional scene, amassing an impressive win rate. This fight will be a chance for him to prove himself against his toughest competition to date on the big stage and make a statement in the UFC’s welterweight division.

Holland’s Quick Return to the Octagon

Kevin Holland, with a record of 25-9, will be returning to the Octagon after a dominating win against Michael Chiesa that saw him submit him in under three minutes in the first round at UFC 291 on July 29th. Holland is known for his striking prowess and has a reputation for being a fan favorite. This fight will be an opportunity for him to get another big win and keep climbing up the rankings of the UFC’s welterweight division.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

The matchup between Della Maddalena and Holland promises to be an intriguing welterweight showdown. Both fighters will be looking to make an impact and secure a victory in this highly competitive division. With their skills and determination, fans can expect an exciting and closely contested fight.

UFC Noche Fight Card

The women’s flyweight championship will be on the line when newly minted flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will look to defend her title for the first time when she takes on the former champ Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch.

Check out the full fight card below (subject to change):

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for women’s flyweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrance Mitchell

Loopy Godinez vs. Sam Hughes

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Elise Reed

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber