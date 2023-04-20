NFL News and Rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Discusses TE Evan Engram’s Contract Status

Wendi Oliveros
Evan Engram

The Jacksonville Jaguars are eager to resolve their lingering issues with 28-year-old tight end Evan Engram.

Engram, the former New York Giant, who joined the Jaguars in 2022 is currently franchise tagged by the team.

He has not signed his franchise tag and is therefore not participating in the offseason workout program.

When asked about Engram’s contract situation, Jaguars GM Trent Baalke provided an encouraging update.

What Baalke Said

Baalke made it sound as though negotiations are progressing.

When asked if Engram’s extension will be completed before training camp in July, Baalke said:

“We’re trending in that direction but we’re not there yet.”

Engram Had A Great 2022 In Jacksonville

He signed a one-year deal worth $9 million in 2022.

Engram had career-high games most notably in Week 14 against the Tennesse Titans when he recorded 162 receiving yards on 11 catches with 2 touchdowns.

He was also a steady performer in the Jaguars wild card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Engram caught 7 passes for 93 yards including 1 touchdown.

He proved to be a consistent target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence so it is a no-brainer that the Jaguars would try to settle the contract issues as soon as possible.

Trevor Lawrence Is Confident Engram Will Be Ready

Engram is the most notable person missing from the Jaguars’ offseason workouts, but Lawrence has been throwing with him in the offseason.

Lawrence said:

“We threw a few weeks ago. He looks great, he’s in great shape. Obviously, it’s good to see him. We have a really good relationship, and I’ve been staying in touch with him. He’s doing great. I know he’s taking care of business on his end, and he’s doing a great job, and you can tell he’s going to be ready when the time comes.”

The Jaguars are looking to build upon an unexpected playoff run in 2022.

They finished 9-8 and ultimately lost in the playoffs to the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 27-20.

As third-year quarterback Lawrence continues to gain NFL experience and head coach Doug Pederson has more time to work with this young team, the sky is the limit.

Jaguars NFL News and Rumors
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
