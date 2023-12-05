Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Sprains Ankle: Will He Miss Time?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sprained his ankle in Monday night’s 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. How long will the star quarterback be out?

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Sprains Ankle

Lawrence injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter when Jaguars left tackle Walker Little was pushed back and stepped on Lawrence’s leg. Lawrence then fell awkwardly on his leg as he fell backward.

After trying to walk off the field, Lawrence was forced to stop and take a knee. The Jaguars quarterback slammed his helmet down in frustration before being helped off the field by trainers.

Lawrence was later seen being escorted into the locker room with his face clearly in pain.

After the game, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said they were still evaluating Lawrence, who is expected to undergo additional testing on Tuesday to determine if he will need to miss any time.

Trevor Lawrence hurt his leg and he’s slamming his helmet in anger and punching the turf. It’s silent in this stadium.

pic.twitter.com/3b7PTuJVaj — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 5, 2023

Jaguars Lose Game To Bengals In Overtime

Veteran backup C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence following the injury. Lawrence finished the game 22 of 29 for 259 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown.

After Cincinnati scored a field goal to take the lead 31-28, Beathard led the Jaguars down the field in the final 2:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, which ended in a game-tying field goal to force overtime.

The Bengals (6-6) eventually pulled out the victory in overtime on an Evan McPherson 48-yard field goal.

The Jaguars move to 8-4 following the loss. Jacksonville has a one-game lead in the AFC South over the Houston Texans (7-5) and Indianapolis Colts (7-5). The Jaguars head to Cleveland in Week 14 to take on the Browns.

Worst year for QB injuries ever. We await Trevor Lawrence’s status. pic.twitter.com/C0kBx0orWU — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 5, 2023